Walters' Name Floated for Tennessee DC Opening

If Ryan Walters seems at all distracted these days in his preparation for the LA Bowl and Boise State, it's only because much of Tennessee has anointed him as the top candidate to become the Volunteers' next defensive coordinator.

As the University of Washington defensive leader sat down on Tuesday for his usual weekly media briefing, the first question squarely directed at him involved the Tennessee job opening, created when previous Vols coordinator Tim Banks was fired.

"That's a pretty easy like connect-the-dots deal," Walters said, acknowledging why his name would be involved in any speculation. "Obviously, I've coached with a lot of those guys in the past."

As far as any interest in the vacancy, the former Purdue head coach suggested that no one has reached out to him.

"Rumors are just rumors," Walters said. "I've had zero communications with anybody over there regarding any kind of job. I know there's an opening there."

That's not to say that a formal Tennessee inquiry over the position isn't coming or that a third party isn't involved.

Earlier in the day, a Knoxville journalist reported that Walters has been offered the job and given a few days to consider it.

Not quite a year ago, Steve Belichick left his role as UW defensive coordinator to join his father's North Carolina staff in the same capacity, once the Huskies played in the Sun Bowl, so it's safe to sahy anything goes as far as coaches coming and going.

In Montlake, Walters was asked if he expected to return as the UW defensive coordinator for the 2026 season. He provided a carefully worded response.

"I hope so," he said. "I really enjoy this place. Right now, I am the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington and we're playing against Boise State on Saturday. I enjoy Seattle and my family lives here. I love it here. So that's where we're at right now."

Walters' connection to Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is two-fold in his prior stops. In 2016 and '17, they coached together as defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, on a Missouri staff headed up by Barry Odom, who's now at Purdue.

In 2012, Walters was a graduate assistant coach at Oklahoma while Heupel was the Sooner's co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

So there is fairly long connection between those two men and a few others on Heupel's staff, which should make anything possible going forward.

