SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game

Kaila Olin

When the University of Washington football team revealed their new alternative black jerseys on social media, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin did a full-analysis breakdown of this fashion choice. The final verdict was the uniforms were clean and tasteful with a slight edge to them.

To recap, the gloves were innovative with Husky eyes staring out from the palms, similar to the ones that appear on the big screen during third-down plays.

The shoes have grey mixed with white, giving off a frost effect with a pop of purple on the side, something the UW has included in marketing strategies and photos – it's icy.

The under armor ties the uniform together. The gradient-like effect goes from all white at the sleeves and transitions up to pure black at the shoulders which is something that hasn't been done on a Husky uniform before. 

While the pants are plain and a simple black, the leggings on the bottom mimic the under armor worn under the jersey, and tie everything together.

For a more in depth review and pictures of each part of these alternative uniforms, visit the article by clicking here.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morris' Husky Debut was Commendable But He Wasn't a Lock to Start

The University of Washington redshirt freshman quarterback was the backup until his teammate got injured.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Lake Revels in Old-School Football Touches as He Readies for Arizona

The Husky coach picked up his initial first down with a fullback dive, which pleased him no end.

Dan Raley

Kaila’s Keys for the Huskies to Beat Arizona

Can the Huskies extend their record to 2-0 against the Arizona Wildcats? Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin offers the keys to a UW victory.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fraley, Huskies Lost Mambo Socks, Nothing Else

The UW players were accused of throwing gang signs, but they were just celebrating at Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

4th and Inches Podcast: Arizona Preview with Alameda Ta'amu

The former Husky and NFL defensive lineman joins Husky Maven hosts Trevor Mueller and Jake Grant to preview Washington's matchup with the Wildcats.

Trevor Mueller

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ex-Husky McDaniels Lands with Timberwolves, 12 Picks Behind Stewart

The former University of Washington big man will try to push aside a disappointing college experience and be a much better pro.

Dan Raley

Pleasant Dreams: Kamari Is the No. 1 Husky TB, Taking it All in Stride

The University of Washington senior doesn't let much bother him. He just takes things, such as starting at running back, as they come.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

COVID-19 Cases Drop from 13 to 5 Among UW Athletes

The school has dealt with 51 active tests for its athletes since it began testing in mid June.

Dan Raley