Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game

When the University of Washington football team revealed their new alternative black jerseys on social media, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin did a full-analysis breakdown of this fashion choice. The final verdict was the uniforms were clean and tasteful with a slight edge to them.

To recap, the gloves were innovative with Husky eyes staring out from the palms, similar to the ones that appear on the big screen during third-down plays.

The shoes have grey mixed with white, giving off a frost effect with a pop of purple on the side, something the UW has included in marketing strategies and photos – it's icy.

The under armor ties the uniform together. The gradient-like effect goes from all white at the sleeves and transitions up to pure black at the shoulders which is something that hasn't been done on a Husky uniform before.

While the pants are plain and a simple black, the leggings on the bottom mimic the under armor worn under the jersey, and tie everything together.

