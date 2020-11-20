Instant Reaction: Huskies Choose New Blackout Uniforms for Arizona Game
Kaila Olin
When the University of Washington football team revealed their new alternative black jerseys on social media, Husky Maven's Kaila Olin did a full-analysis breakdown of this fashion choice. The final verdict was the uniforms were clean and tasteful with a slight edge to them.
To recap, the gloves were innovative with Husky eyes staring out from the palms, similar to the ones that appear on the big screen during third-down plays.
The shoes have grey mixed with white, giving off a frost effect with a pop of purple on the side, something the UW has included in marketing strategies and photos – it's icy.
The under armor ties the uniform together. The gradient-like effect goes from all white at the sleeves and transitions up to pure black at the shoulders which is something that hasn't been done on a Husky uniform before.
While the pants are plain and a simple black, the leggings on the bottom mimic the under armor worn under the jersey, and tie everything together.
For a more in depth review and pictures of each part of these alternative uniforms, visit the article by clicking here.