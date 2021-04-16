WATCH: An Early Look at the Similarities Between the UW and Michigan

Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin and WolverineDigest's Brandon Brown take an early look at the coming fall match-up.

Washington and Michigan have played in some big games. Rose Bowls. Husky Stadium.

And, now next September, in Ann Arbor.

They were supposed to resume their intersectional series for the first time since 2002 and meet in eight months ago in Seattle.

However, the pandemic erased that game from the schedule to the great disappointment of people on both sides.

The Wolverines are feeling a little more confident preparing for the home game rather than an afternoon in Husky Stadium.

“Michigan historically hasn’t really done that well traveling to the West Coast so there was a little worry as well wondering if they could go out there and get a win,” said Brandon Brown, publisher of WolverineDigest, similar to Husky Maven a Sports Illustrated affiliate.

That 2020 game stood to be one of the most interesting after 12 prior meetings because neither team was settled on a starting quarterback prior to kickoff.

“Jim Harbaugh plays this game every year where he doesn’t name a starter, but half the time everybody knew,” said Brown, referring to the Michigan coach and his QB preferences. “But we didn’t know last year, we really didn’t.”

Dylan Morris similarly wasn't revealed as the Husky starting quarterback until he walked out for the first series in the eventual season opener against Oregon State. This time, the sophomore is competing against Colorado State transfer Patrick O'Brien and touted freshman Sam Huard, but it's his job to lose.

The UW and Michigan experienced similar seasons in 2020 where both came to a premature and abrupt halt.

The Wolverines went 2-4 last season, canceling their final three games due to COVID-19 issues. They weren't selected for a bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Washington finished 3-1 after having four other potential games wiped up by virus issues.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the UW's Jimmy Lake similarly have had their fair share of critics stemming from offensive style and overall success.

“Michigan fans, the coaches and the media expect Michigan to win the majority of its games,” Brown said. “You can get into the argument on whether Jim Harbaugh won enough — I personally don’t think he has. I don’t think he’s won the big games.”

The Wolverines and the Huskies both have been active in the transfer portal, another point of contention for fans.

Brown summing up Michigan’s current situation, is not expecting a Michigan victory when these teams meet on Sept. 11.

“If you look at last year's team versus this years’ team, I can’t give you a definitive area where they got better,” Brown said, “With all that, I think [Michigan] will lose, I really do.”

For the full breakdown of both teams and more of their similarities along with some March Madness talk, check out the full video above.