It's a Snap: Huskies Strongly Consider Moving Wattenberg to Center

Scott Huff has two starters returning on the University of Washington offensive line, except they're likely not coming back to their previous positions.

On Thursday, the Husky offensive-line coach revealed in a conference call with local media members that senior Luke Wattenberg will audition at center after spending the past two seasons at left guard and he confirmed that junior Jaxson Kirkland will move from right guard to left tackle for a trial run.

Wattenberg and Kirkland have drawn more starts than any other UW player at any position area, pulling 32 and 25 opening-game assignments, respectively.

While left tackle demands a bruising-type player, center requires someone to call the shots as defenders continually shift around, and the 6-foot-5, 297-pound Wattenberg brings those leadership qualifications.

The recently departed Nick Harris, a two-time, first-team All-Pac-12 selection, likely turned himself into an NFL player by switching to center after starting at guard and tackle, same as Wattenberg.

"I just think with the center position you've got to put, maybe not your guy, but he fits that bill," Huff said of Wattenberg. "He's got a lot of experience. It's something he would look forward to doing."

Others who will be considered for center are sophomore Matteo Mele, who made one start as a replacement for an injured Harris; junior Cole Norgaard, a backup center in the past; sophomore Will Pliska, last year's scout-team center; and incoming freshmen Myles Murao and Geirean Hatchett.

If the 6-5, 305-pound Mele doesn't end up at center, he'll move to tackle.

"Matteo is a guy we recruited to be a tackle," said Huff, shown in a late-season video. "He's got the perfect O-line body. He's got a body you can throw at any position."

It's been thought all along that Kirkland, now the UW's top offensive lineman and a two-year starter at right guard, would step in for the graduating Trey Adams.

At 6-7 and 322 pounds, Kirkland brings a similar frame to the position as Adams, but a nastier mindset. He's the Husky lineman now with the most pro potential.

"I think he's going to be really good," Huff said. "He's tough man, tough as nails. He's on a mission to be the best. It's exciting talking to him. I'm excited about that dude."

Others who will try their hand at left tackle, whenever Husky football resumes because of the pandemic, include redshirt freshmen Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo, sophomore Vic Curne and junior Corey Luciano.

Buelow carries a 6-8, 330-pound frame and Kalepo a 6-6, 342-pound body. Curne played most of the Las Vegas Bowl at right tackle. Luciano is versatile to move from tight end, where he appeared in games as a reserve, back to the line.

Henry Bainivalu, a 6-6, 320-pounder, started the final three games of the season at right guard for an injured Kirkland, including the Vegas Bowl, and should remain entrenched at guard.

Huff said many of his players have had difficulty finding ways to lift weights, with most facilities shutdown to create social distancing. Kirkland, however, has a home weight room put together by his father, former Huskies offensive guard Dean Kirkland.

Wattenberg's father, Rob, was able to purchase a squat rack, bench press and a weight platform for his son and bring it home before the pandemic further shut things down.

While Huff knows Kirkland and Wattenberg are well-equipped to to return in top shape, whenever that might be, he sees plenty of work to be done with the others.

"We've got a lot of young talent that needs to be developed," Huff said.