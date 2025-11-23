Week After UW Debut, Quaid Carr Ruled Out of UCLA Game
Quaid Carr apparently paid a price for making his college dubut.
A week after drawing the first game time of his University of Washington football career, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound freshman running back from Riverside, California, was ruled out of Saturday night's game at UCLA.
It wasn't clear whether Carr got hurt against Purdue on the previous Saturday or in practice this past week against his own teammates, nor what his injury is.
On the previous Saturday, Carr was inserted in the fourth quarter of the Huskies' lopside 49-13 victory over Purdue and he caught a pass for 5 yards from Demond Williams Jr. and on the next play rushed for 8 yards.
"We've got some fast dudes," UW coach Jedd Fisch said earlier in the week. "Quaid Carr is super fast, too. And we've got a guy coming in who's super fast also. Speed is good."
Carr was one of six Huskies ruled out of the match-up against the Bruins, joined by freshman wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright, junior offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi, senior offensive tackle Max McCree, junior edge rusher Isaiah Ward and junior defensive tackle Armon Parker.
The Huskies have three players who remain questionable for the UCLA contest in senior running back Jonah Coleman, junior wide receiver Denzel Boston and senior cornerback Tacario Davis.
Coleman and Boston each were hurt against Wisconsin two weeks ago, going down with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, and sat out the Purdue game.
Davis finds himself injured for the second time on game day this seasoh. Earlier, he missed three games with a rib injury after intercepting a UC Davis pass and landing on top of the football.
With Boston and Vines-Bright out, the Huskies are down to just one receiver starter in freshman Dezmen Roebuck.
Eight UW players have been ruled out for the season, with no new revelations here.
The list of the idle include sophomore wide receiver Rashid Williams, junior linebacker Alex McLaughlin, senior linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, redshirt freshman safety Rahim Wright, senior nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, sophomore tight end Kade Eldridge, redshirt freshman tight end Charlie Crowell and junior defensive tackle Armon Parker.
The Huskies have been hit with injuries at a much higher rate than before with 17 players showing up in some negative manner on this week's Big Ten availability list.
On the positive end, the UW is putting more and more freshmen in games this fall, up to 14 of the 28 they brought in.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: