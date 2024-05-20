Where the Husky OL Stands 3 Months Before the Opener
Over the past two seasons, University of Washington football followers were downright spoiled. Very few times over 28 games did they see anyone get a hand on their precious quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. simply stood in the pocket untouched as nimble, athletic players such as Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten served as bouncers and showed potential pass rushers the door.
Yet now 103 days before the season opener against Weber State, the Huskies still have as much uncertainty surrounding the makeup of their next offensive line as they were smug about the previous one.
They've gone from having the nation's top collection of blockers, as confirmed by their Joe Moore Award on display in the Montlake offices, to possibly trotting out Drew Azzopardi and the four Musketeers.
At this point, Jedd Fisch's coaching staff is hoping, praying and gambling that unsung guys named Maximus, Enokk and D'Angalo can come in and fill in some of the gaps. Again, how this position group is re-fortified could be the difference between a 7- to a 10-win season.
Just over two months before the start of fall camp, the UW likely appears set at just one position among the five in right tackle Drew Azzopardi, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound sophomore transfer from San Diego State. He was a six-game starter for the Mountain West team last year, has a lean body for a lineman and was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Fisch raved about him as spring ball came to a close.
Another mainstay would be 6-foot-2, 310-pound sophomore center Landen Hatchett if he were only healthy. It might be wishful thinking to expect him to be ready for the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during a Sugar Bowl practice and having surgery in late December. Presently, he's just five months into his rehab.
Yet another player who could settle in and become an instant starter as his college career begins is 6-foot-5, 285-pound freshman left guard Paki Finau. He recently was projected as one of the nation's top 15 first-year players at any position and has 14 spring practices as a starter under his belt.
Otherwise, everything is very much up for grabs up front.
If Hatchett remains inactive when the season begins, look for D'Angalo Titialii, the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Portland State transfer to slide in at center. He has 28 career FCS starts, including nine at center in 2023. He started at offensive guard in a 52-6 loss to the Huskies in 2022. He committed after attending a late April UW practice. The coaches should have put a uniform on him right then and there.
At right guard, the Huskies will give Ohio State transfer Enokk Vimahi every opportunity to win that starting job among a cast of thousands. Yet the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Hawaiian -- who played in 37 games for the Buckeyes and started just once against Michigan -- still will have to prove he's noticeably better than Husky redshirt freshman Zach Henning, a 6-foot-5, 292-pounder who played against Michigan State and California last season and spent all spring holding down the center job for Hatchett.
Junior Gaard Memmelaar and Kahlee Tafai also could make a bid for the job. However, the 6-foot-4, 299-pound Memmelaar, who had four UW game appearances in 2022, is coming back from a knee injury similar to Hatchett, only he has has a four-month head start in his rehab after going down last August.
Tafai is a 6-foot-5, 327-pound redshirt freshman who had a diffcult spring at times. He was seen vomiting on the sideline in one practice and taking a hit to the knee in another, and had to sit out multiple practices. He hasn't played in a Husky game. Yet the Los Angeles product has more bulk than anyone seeking a UW O-Line job.
Two more players in the offensive guard mix are freshman Michael Watkins, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound freshman who took part in spring football practice, and incoming freshman Davis Boyajyan, a 6-foot-5, 294-pound strongman from the Fresno area who was discovered by former UW coach Kalen DeBoer, who, of course, previously coached at Fresno State.
That leaves the left tackle spot, which was manned without interruption for two seasons and just vacated by Fautanu, the 20th overall pick in the NFL draft going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fautanu was a luxury item for the UW. This is where it might get really tricky for the Huskies.
They just received a commitment from a player with an interesting handle, Maximus McCree, yet hardly any FBS experience to speak of. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle played a handful of snaps in two 2022 games for Maryland after logging two seasons for Iowa Central Community College, where he received NJCAA All-America honors.
McCree will have to demonstrate he's a better option than a pair of Husky redshirt freshmen in Soane Faasolo and Elishah Jackett, guys who haven't played in any games and are still growing into their big-frame bodies. Faasolo stands 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds, Jackett 6-foot-7 and 259. They pulled a lot of snaps this spring.
Yet another possibility at left tackle is incoming freshman Justin "Moose" Hylekema, who attended a pair of spring practices as a spectator. He stands 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds. He'll also be given every opportunity to make an immediate splash as a starter.
Unlike other positions, the transfer portal seems to be offering up only a hodgepodge of offensive linemen. Proven players are scarce. There are no Nate Kalepos or Julius Buelows to be had, former UW starters who ended up at Mississippi together, maybe as a package deal. Name, image and likeness payouts are driving up the value for these guys.
The Huskies brought in former SMU offensive tackle Marcus Bryant for a look, but his asking price proved too steep and he ended up at Missouri. They had a commitment from ex-Old Dominion offensive tackle Chris Adams, but he turned to Memphis once Federal Express made a huge monetary donation to that school.
Fisch seems to have everything he needs to enjoy a fairly successful first season in Montlake and in the Big Ten with the exception of a full set of proven offensive linemen. If he can find five able bodies and put them together for adequate protection purposes, that might rank up there as one of his finest coaching jobs.
