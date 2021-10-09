With ZTF Close to Returning, When Will Smalls Have His Breakthrough?

The highly regarded freshman edge rusher is quietly learning his trade for the Huskies.

The last time we saw edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui appear in a University of Washington football game, he was the starter opposite true freshman Sav'ell Smalls 10 months ago against Stanford.

With ZTF ready to return any game now from his Achilles injury, surgery and rehabilitation, and enliven the Montlake masses, it's fair to ask this follow-up question:

When will Smalls make his grand entrance?

After all, nobody really knew what ZTF was all about until his unstoppable performance last season, yet Smalls arrived in the Husky program with great fanfare. He was that vaunted 5-star recruit, which often means instant impact, though not always (see idle quarterback Sam Huard).

Over nine UW games in two seasons, Smalls has appeared in every outing, starting that lone Saturday against the Cardinal when Ryan Bowman was lost for pandemic reasons. The former Kennedy Catholic High School standout has 9 career tackles for the Huskies, but just 2 this season.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Smalls is basically doing what ZTF did for two seasons — quietly learning his trade.

"He's maturing, focused on doing the little details that as a freshman he probably overlooked," outside-linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe said. "With the success he had in high school and how much more talented he was [than everyone else], now he understands that technique is going to get him into a position to be successful at this level."

With fellow second-year freshman Cooper McDonald and Bowman starting every game so far, Smalls typically takes the field opposite Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin for the second defensive series of the game.

They often play two downs and come off the field if a third-down passing situation arises, with McDonald and Bowman returning. The backups pull scripted appearances thereafter.

Smalls has had a relatively quiet season so far. He logged a tackle against Montana in the opener and didn't get another until last weekend's Oregon State game, when he and defensive tackle Taki Taimani teamed up to pull down Beavers tailback B.J. Baylor on a 7-yard gain in the first quarter.

While drawing designated minutes, Smalls still awaits his first Husky quarterback sack or tackle for loss. It's been nine long games now.

At the same time, it should be noted that ZTF didn't register his first sack or TFL until he appeared in his 15th UW game, last year's opener against Oregon State. He laboriously had to figure out how to make a difference.

It's a process. Once you get the first sack, others tend to follow more frequently. Five stars don't count for much. Yet Smalls, through pandemic provisions, still is just a freshman.

"At this level, talent alone will not allow you to win," Malloe reminded, making sure Smalls learns the position . "He's really focused on it."

