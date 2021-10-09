    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Zion Tupuola-fetui

    With ZTF Close to Returning, When Will Smalls Have His Breakthrough?

    The highly regarded freshman edge rusher is quietly learning his trade for the Huskies.
    Author:

    The last time we saw edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui appear in a University of Washington football game, he was the starter opposite true freshman Sav'ell Smalls 10 months ago against Stanford.

    With ZTF ready to return any game now from his Achilles injury, surgery and rehabilitation, and enliven the Montlake masses, it's fair to ask this follow-up question:

    When will Smalls make his grand entrance?

    After all, nobody really knew what ZTF was all about until his unstoppable performance last season, yet Smalls arrived in the Husky program with great fanfare. He was that vaunted 5-star recruit, which often means instant impact, though not always (see idle quarterback Sam Huard).

    Over nine UW games in two seasons, Smalls has appeared in every outing, starting that lone Saturday against the Cardinal when Ryan Bowman was lost for pandemic reasons. The former Kennedy Catholic High School standout has 9 career tackles for the Huskies, but just 2 this season.

    The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Smalls is basically doing what ZTF did for two seasons — quietly learning his trade.

    "He's maturing, focused on doing the little details that as a freshman he probably overlooked," outside-linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe said. "With the success he had in high school and how much more talented he was [than everyone else], now he understands that technique is going to get him into a position to be successful at this level."

    With fellow second-year freshman Cooper McDonald and Bowman starting every game so far, Smalls typically takes the field opposite Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin for the second defensive series of the game. 

    They often play two downs and come off the field if a third-down passing situation arises, with McDonald and Bowman returning. The backups pull scripted appearances thereafter.

    Smalls has had a relatively quiet season so far. He logged a tackle against Montana in the opener and didn't get another until last weekend's Oregon State game, when he and defensive tackle Taki Taimani teamed up to pull down Beavers tailback B.J. Baylor on a 7-yard gain in the first quarter.

    While drawing designated minutes, Smalls still awaits his first Husky quarterback sack or tackle for loss. It's been nine long games now. 

    At the same time, it should be noted that ZTF didn't register his first sack or TFL until he appeared in his 15th UW game, last year's opener against Oregon State. He laboriously had to figure out how to make a difference.

    It's a process. Once you get the first sack, others tend to follow more frequently. Five stars don't count for much. Yet Smalls, through pandemic provisions, still is just a freshman.

    "At this level, talent alone will not allow you to win," Malloe reminded, making sure Smalls learns the position . "He's really focused on it." 

    Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

    Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

    Sav'ell Smalls is in his second year at the UW.
    Football

    With ZTF Close to Returning, When Will Smalls Have His Breakthrough?

    1 minute ago
    Zion Tupuola-Fetui stands next to Jeremiah Martin (3) at practice.
    Football

    ZTF Getting Closer to Making Long-Awaited Husky Return

    2 hours ago
    Skip Hall, former UW assistant coach, has written his autobiography.
    Husky Legends

    Skip Hall Listened to Don James and 'Coached 'Em Up'

    21 hours ago
    Week 6 Picks vid
    Football

    Throwing Pick 6s: Predictions for Each Pac-12 Game at the Halfway Mark

    23 hours ago
    Spencer Fano from Utah is a highly regarded offensive tackle.
    Recruiting

    Huskies Offer High-Rated Provo Offensive Tackle

    21 hours ago
    Julius Buelow and Ulumoo Ale play the same left guard position.
    Football

    Huskies Can't Let Their Guard Down, Need to Start Ale Again

    Oct 8, 2021
    Tim Horn handled kickoff duties for the UW in 2020 and the first four games this season.
    Football

    UW Back-up Kicker Tim Horn Leaves Rather Than Redshirt

    19 hours ago
    Tony Wroten has been linked to an NBA scandal.
    Husky Legends

    Ex-Husky Guard Among 18 Accused in NBA Health Care Scandal

    Oct 7, 2021