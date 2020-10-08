You Really Got Me: Kyle Whittingham was a Rocker, a Van Halen Disciple

Kyle Whittingham, showing off a personal side few outsiders knew, stood up on a Zoom call with nationwide reporters this week to reveal that he was wearing a black Eddie Van Halen T-shirt, circa 1978.

The guitarist died in Southern California on Tuesday after a long bout with throat cancer.

Whittingham, 60, wanted to pay tribute to the famous rocker, someone he deeply admired while growing up in San Luis Obispo, California.

Now picture this somewhat regimented yet fun-loving University of Utah football coach with long flowing hair down his back, bopping along to Van Halen's "Jump" or "Hot for Teacher" in some concert venue.

As the son of former NFL middle linebacker Fred "Mad Dog" Whittingham and an aspiring college and CFL player himself, Kyle made time to lose himself in Eddie Van Halen guitar riffs whenever he could.

"I did see him a couple of times in concert," Whittingham said. "More than anything, I grew up with him. I'm a classic rocker. I grew up in the golden age of the '70s and the early '80s when classic rock was at its peak. [Van Halen was] one of my favorites. I have have an affinity for that band. I've listened to them, for what, 45 years now."

Whittingham went on to say he thought Eddie Van Halen was one of the top three rock guitarists of all time.

And the others?

Eric Clapton was his second choice.

And No. 1 for the Utes coach?

A Seattle guy, hands down.

"If you've got to say who the king is," Whittingham said, "it's got to be Jimi Hendrix."

