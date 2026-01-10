Who's In and Out for UW in Transfer Portal

The trade off is this: the University of Washington football team has had 17 players enter the transfer portal so far and the Huskies have responded by bringing in seven new faces with a few more to come and persuaded quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to change his plans.

Of those 16 still exiting Montlake, just six players have found a landing spot -- with five of them turning up at former Pac-12 schools.

Not sure if everyone out the door knows the odds of most guys getting picked up by another program.

Right now, for the ex-Huskies, subject to change, it's 37 percent.

Of those who have relocated, just defensive tackle Bryce Butler has left the West Coast and will join Texas Tech.

Otherwise, running back Adam Mohammed is bound for California, wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright is returning home to play for Arizona State, cornerback Leroy Bryant will join Stanford, linebacker Deven Bryant is signed with USC and center Zach Henning is headed to Arizona.

Of the arriving players in Montlake, just four appear to be immediate starters, including both kickers who have signed.

Part of the reason for that is three of the newcomers are defensive tackles in DeSean Watts of Sacramento State, Darin Conley from Ball State and Kai McClendon of Mississippi State, all of whom will be vying for the starting spot opposite returning junior Elinneus Davis.

As big and experienced as he is, with 18 starts behind him, 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle Kolt Dieterich from Sam Houston State will be hard-pressed to come in and start right away.

Kolt Dieterich (79) started 18 games at Sam Houston State. | Dieterich

He has to contend with senior Drew Azzopardi, who is well ensconced at right tackle as a 30-game starter for the UW and San Diego State, and 5-star freshman left tackle Kodi Greene now joining the program this winter with a weighty reputation.

The Huskies needed tackle depth after losing Max McCree, a part-time starter each of the past two seasons, to the portal.

Dieterich has two seasons of eligibility remaining, which is a big attraction in picking him up.

The Huskies similarly appear to have done well in replacing and shoring up their kickers from last season, with Grady Gross using up his eligibility and Luke Dunne probably not long for the UW.

The transfer portal still has six days for people to submit their names and hope for the best in finding somewhere new to play and try and resurrect a stalled career.

The Huskies likely will secure a running back and a wide receiver soon.

WHO'S IN WHO'S OUT 1. Kolt Dieterich, OT, 6-6, 310, Sam Houston State 1. Adam Mohammed, RB, California 2. Hunter Green, P, 6-4, 225, San Diego State 2. Raiden Vines-Bright, WR, Arizona State 3. Tyler Robles, PK, 5-7, 175, Texas State 3. Vince Holmes, S, undetermined 4. DeSean Watts, DT, 6-2, 318, Sacramento State 4. Dyson McCutcheon, DB, undetermined 5. Darin Conley, DT, 6-3, 284, Ball State 5. Zach Henning, C, Arizona 6. Kai McClendon, DT, 6-2, 315, Mississippi State 6. Leroy Bryant, DB, Stanford 7. Manny Karnley, CB, 6-3, 185, Virginia 7. Bryce Butler, DT, Texas Tech 8. Audric Harris, WR, undetermined 9. Deven Bryant, LB, USC 10. Davis Boyajyan, C, undetermined 11. Max McCree, OT, undetermined 12. Paki Finau, OG, undetermined 13. Caleb Smith, DT, undetermined 14. Marcus Harris, WR, undetermined 15. Armon Parker, DT, undetermined 16. Jayvon Parker, DT, undetermined

