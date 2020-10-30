SI.com
Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who's Worn That Number Best for the Huskies

Kaila Olin

Jersey numbers define University of Washington football players forever. With eight days until the opener at California, we re-examine the Huskies who have worn No. 8 over the past decade. 

Benning Potoa’e (2015-2018)

Potoa'e was a player who switched positions during his college career, moving from linebacker to the defensive line. He played in 13 of 14 games as a redshirt freshman, starting once during the 2016 season. That year, he made a crucial fourth-down tackle on the goal line against WSU. In 2017, Benning made a huge jump and started 10 of 13 games, accounting for a 16-yard sack in the win over the California. The following season, Potoa’e started 13 of 14 games, all but the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. He twice had a career-high seven tackles, against Arizona State and Colorado. In his final season, he came off the bench, coming up with a strip sack that led to a fumble return for a touchdown in a victory over Arizona. In 53 games at the UW, Potoa’e had 117 tackles, 70 solo and 20.5 tackles for losses.

Dante Pettis (2014 - 2017)
Pettis played in 13 of 14 games, starting in five, as a redshirt freshman. He had the first punt return for a touchdown by a Husky since 2003 with an 87-yarder in the win at Colorado. The following season, Pettis became the first Husky since Charles Frederick in 2002-03 to return more than one punt for a TD in his UW career. He was just getting started. Dante finished the season with 15 touchdown receptions, the third-highest total in school. Pettis became a consensus first-team All-America as a senior, setting the NCAA record for career punt returns for a touchdown with nine, including four in 2017. In 53 games at Washington, Pettis found the end zone 33 times, 24 on pass receptions and the rest on returns. 

Hau’oli Kikaha (2010-2014)

While Kikaha’s career at Washington was interrupted by injury, the snaps he had at the UW were exceptional. He played in 13 games as a true freshman in 2010, starting in 10 of them at defensive end. He started in the first four games of 2011 before suffering a knee injury, ending his season. He missed the next season with another knee injury. In Kikaha's bounce-back season in 2013, he had 70 tackles, including 12.5 sacks. Wrapping up his career  in 2014, Kikaha was a consensus first-team All-American and finished with 206 tackles, including a staggering 51 tackles for loss, among them an even more amazing 35.5 sacks.

