Why the Huskies Keep Going for It on Fourth Down

A University of Washington football fan snidely referred to Kalen DeBoer as a JV coach. Another used the words "riverboat gambler" to describe him and not in a complimentary manner.

Such was the blowback when the UW went for it on fourth-and-1 on its own 32-yard line to open the second half at Arizona State, lost three yards and gave up a gift touchdown five plays later in a 45-38 defeat.

Well UW fans, better get used to it — not the failed attempts per se, but the idea the Huskies are going to go for it on fourth down without fear.

DeBoer's new staff prefers to push the issue offensively, much like current UCLA coach Chip Kelly did when he became a swashbuckling Oregon offensive coordinator 15 years ago.

Consider that over their first six games, the Huskies have faced fourth down 40 times. They've converted 11 field goals and launched 11 punts, doing this slightly more than half the time.

Here's the real kicker: DeBoer and Company have pressed and called for 18 fourth-down plays.

The result: 11 first downs, a pass-interference call for another first down and six failures.

That's a 66.6 percent success rate.

That's a 45 percent attempt rate.

That's play-calling courage or, in the eyes of some unforgiving fans, downright foolhardiness.

"That's just how we've gone about it over many years — play confident," DeBoer said.

In the season opener, the game was barely two minutes and three plays old when the UW ran the ball on fourth-and-1 from the Kent State 28, ignoring the field-goal possibility. Wayne Taulapapa covered the remaining distance to the end zone running through the left side.

DeBoer describes this unconventional call as "a recommendation," one that comes from his offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. They confer, come to a decision and get bold.

"I've trusted my gut for 20 years," the Husky coach said. "We've won our fair share."

One failed play, such as the one in Tempe, is not going to change their approach.

"It can't," Grubb said flatly.

The Husky OC says more and more teams have gone this route over the past three years alone, pushing to keep the ball rather than automatically punt or kick it.

Nine of the UW's 18 fourth-down attempts this season have come in the fourth quarter, lending to a sense of urgency.

Mostly, DeBoer's Huskies are compelled to take chances because they feel they can score at any time.

Except, of course, that gamble from their 32 in Tempe didn't work.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Huskies needed just a yard and wanted to set the tone, especially since their defense wasn't stopping anyone.

To them, it almost seemed routine if not automatic.

The UW coaches called for wide receiver Rome Odunze to take a handoff going around the left end, but the blocking broke down and the play was stuffed. He lost 3.

Actually this wasn't the first time this season the Huskies gambled from their own 32. They tried it against Kent State in the opener, too. Exact same yard line.

On fourth-and-1 deep in their own territory, the Huskies picked up the first down when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. kept the ball and went up the middle for 4 yards.

It's risky way to play, but the rewards are too great not to take chances. It's modern-day football. The momentum is game-changing. Yet it takes some getting used to.

"That's something that has to be explained by Coach DeBoer really early on to the team," Grubb said. "There are going to be some situations where we go for it and you hope you get them all. Obviously, sometimes you don't."

You're a genius when you do and, of course, a JC coach when you fail.

DEBOER'S HUSKIES PLEADING THE FOURTH

1. Fourth-and-1 at Kent State 28, 1st quarter — Wayne Taulapapa ran for a 28-yard touchdown run on the first UW series of the season.

2. Fourth-and-1 at UW 32 (Kent State), 1st quarter — Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ran up the middle for 4 yards, securing the first down.

3. Fourth-and-goal at Kent State 2, 4th quarter — Running back Will Nixon fumbled the ball away at the 1.

4. Fourth-and-3 at Portland State 30, 4th quarter — Reserve quarterback Sam Huard threw a 14-yard pass to running back Cam Sirmon for a first down.

5. Fourth-and-5 at Michigan State 30, 1st quarter —Penix completed a 7-yard pass to Jalen McMillan for a first down.

6. Fourth-and-goal at Michigan State 1, 1st quarter — Penix lost a yard on a sneak, turning the ball over.

7. Fourth-and-5 at Michigan State 34, 2nd quarter — Penix completed a 17-yard pass to tight end Devin Culp for a first down.

8. Fourth-and-goal at Michigan State 1, 4th quarter — Penix again was stopped on a goal-line sneak and the Huskies lost the ball on downs.

9. Fourth-and-1 at Stanford 21, 4th quarter — Culp, the tight end, took a handoff and ran the ball for 2 yards and a first down.

10. Fourth-and-6 at UCLA 33, 1st quarter — Penix threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze to successfully cap the first drive of the game.

11. Fourth-and-4 at UW 45 (UCLA), 3rd quarter — Penix and wide receiver Giles Jackson hooked up on an 8-yard pass for a first down.

12. Fourth-and-12 at UCLA 49, 4th quarter — Penix threw a 15-yard pass to McMillan for a first down.

13. Fourth-and-goal at UCLA 9, 4th quarter — For the second time in the game, Penix and Odunze connected on a fourth-down TD pass, this one covering 9 yards.

14. Fourth-and-1 at ASU 32, 3rd quarter — Odunze lost 3 yards on an end-around play and the ball was turned over.

15. Fourth-and-goal at ASU 6, 3rd quarter — The play was negated when pass interference was called against Culp, but a first down resulted.

16. Fourth-and-9 at 50 (ASU), 4th quarter — Penix threw an incomplete pass intended for Odunze and the Huskies turned the ball over at midfield.

17. Fourth-and-11 at UW 12 (ASU), 4th quarter — Penix found Odunze with a 19-yard pass for a first down.

18. Fourth-and-35 at UW 44 (ASU), 4th quarter — In an impossible situation, Penix threw incomplete for McMillen and the game ended.

