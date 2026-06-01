Williams Mixes With QB Royalty, Turns Up On Playmaker Lists

Two months before University of Washington football starts up again, Demond Williams Jr. appears to be in a good place.

The junior quarterback spent the weekend in Los Angeles as a camp counselor at the Elite 11 Finals, sharing his wealth of knowledge with the next generation of signal-callers following him to the college ranks.

Meantime, the Huskies hosted a gaggle of recruits, some committed and some not, on the first of a handful of weekends set aside for filling out the roster for the Class of 2027.

As Sunday began to wind down, no one new had stepped up and pledged himself to the UW's list of 15 commitments, or at least revealed that was his intention.

Meantime, Williams is no longer the controversial figure he was for having briefly given consideration to changing schools and leaving the UW after signing paperwork that would enable him to be paid in excess of $4 million in Montlake for the coming season.

Instead, he is fully entrenched as the Huskies' QB-1 and being promoted as such, with a Monday release of a YouTube describing how he lives away from the game, giving more insight to his carefully cultivated personality.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal), Demond Williams Jr. (Washington) & Byrum Brown (Auburn) are among the camp counselors at the Elite 11 Finals in LA this weekend. pic.twitter.com/pRgcCGfjks — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) May 30, 2026

While he received a lot of notoriety for thinking about changing schools, possibly to LSU, Williams now flits in and out of the lists ranking the top players in general, the best quarterbacks and even the most effective runners.

A website titled Top Tier Georgia listed him as the No. 2 player nationally for running tha ball, that is if it didn't simply mistake him for a running back.

My top 10 RB’s heading into the 2026 season, thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/dy1zaERvVR — Top Tier Georgia (@TopTierUGA) May 31, 2026

He trails only Missouri's Ahmad Hardy, a true running back who is recovering from being shot in the leg while attending a concert and whose availability for the coming season is expected but not fully guaranteed as of yet.

At the prestigious Elite 11 Finals, Williams hung out with California quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapoutele and Auburn's Byrum Brown, with each of them expected to have an influential impact on the coming season.

Washington quarterback Demond Williams, Cal quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele and Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown warming up before they throw in Pro Day workout https://t.co/NGvrNlsWDn pic.twitter.com/BXiekt49eu — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) May 31, 2026

Otherwise, Williams seems to appear in and out of the top 10 quarterback lists, with people still waiting to see what he brings to the game this fall.

Those in Seattle expect Jedd Fisch's coaching staff to be able to really cut him loose as a runner because the Huskies return four starting offensive linemen headed up by former Freshman All-American John Mills and are plugging in 5-star freshman Kodi Greene in the fifth position.

The Top 10 Quarterbacks eligible for the 2026 CFB season (via On3) 📊 pic.twitter.com/nxb6agLQaA — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) February 11, 2026

While helping guide the UW to a 9-4 record in 2025, Williams and the Huskies didn't take the next step to beating the upper echelon of the Big Ten, losing to Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

With Fisch's team well stocked with everything except a veteran running back, the UW at least is expected to put more fear into those blue blood opponents if not beat one or more of them.

The brotherhood 🤝 Hear about Demond Williams Jr. + @DezmenRoebuck story in Dawg Days. Releasing Monday at 5:00pm PT on Youtube. @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/JeGrMs8VGn — Washington Football (@UW_Football) May 29, 2026

For now, Williams will return to Seattle to run individual workouts at Husky Stadium and continue to build momentum for what could be a breakthrough season if all goes well.