Without Restrictions, Manu Will Get Fifth Game With Huskies

Part of the deal for Jacob Manu in joining the University of Washington football team, while recovering from a knee injury and resuming his career, was the linebacker would be permitted to play against UCLA, back in his native Southern California in front of his family.

Given a four-game limit to preserve his redshirt so he could play again in 2026, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior from Santa Ana took the field against the Bruins three weeks ago, drew the start and finished with 4 tackles in the Huskies' 48-14 rout.

Little did Manu know that he'd get to appear in a second Los Angeles game for the UW -- Saturday's LA Bowl against Boise State -- within a month.

"Jacob Manu will play, but that was obvious with the redshirt," UW coach Jedd Fisch said this week.

Manu played and started against Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan and UCLA. He gets another outing without risking his eligibility because postseason games don't count against the total.

Previously, he played at Arizona as a three-year starter and tore up his knee in a non-contact situation, playing just seven games in 2024.

The Pac-12's leading tackler with 116 and a first-team all-conference pick in 2023, Manu chose to transfer and rehabilitate his knee and see how quickly he could get back.

Forced to play two partial seasons consecutively, Fisch encouraged Manu to redshirt and and return for a full season in 2026 in order to be a possible team captain, share in the enhanced revenues going to players and enhance his NFL status.

Playing in back-to-back games only against Ohio State and Maryland, he finished the regular season with 18 tackles and one pass break-up.

UW freshman offensive guard Champ Taulealea crashes into a Purdue player with Raiden Vines-Bright lying injured. | Dave Sizer photo

The only other player who ran up against the redshirt limit and will be free to play again is offensive guard Champ Taulealea, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound freshman guard from the San Jose area.

He previously played his four games against UC Davis, Purdue, UCLA and Oregon as a reserve. He should be in starting contention in 2026.

Tacario Davis has two interceptions this season as a UW cornerback. | Dave Sizer photo

Outside of those additions, the Huskies are still waiting to see if they get senior cornerback Tacario Davis back. He's questionable with a hamstring injury that prevented him from playing against UCLA and Oregon.

Those out for the season are wide receivers Rashid Williams and Justice Williams, linebacker Buddah Al-Uqdah, safeties CJ Christian, Paul Mencke Jr. and Rahim Wright II, defensive tackles Armon and Jayvon Parker, tight ends Kade Eldridge and Charlie Crowell, nickelback Dyson McCutcheon, offensive tackle Max McCree and edge rusher Russell Davis II.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: