UW Practice No. 13: ZTF False Alarm, New Number for Ulofoshio

Zion Tupuola-Fetui first let out a noticeable groan and then the University of Washington edge rusher began to limp to the sideline during Monday's spring football practice, the Huskies 13th of 15. The veteran edge rusher quickly was surrounded by a pair of trainers. We'd seen this before.

While this grim moment was reminiscent of last spring, when ZTF came hopping off the field midway through a morning practice with what turned out to be an Achilles tendon tear, this was a false alarm.

The big-play junior spent several minutes being further examined in a sideline tent, emerged to do some start-and-stop movements under a trainer's watchful gaze and then returned to his position drills.

Practice No. 13 was not unlucky. Chilly under cloudy skies, but not a disaster like last year, when ZTF was carted out of the stadium, had surgery and didn't play until midseason.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui tests out his foot at practice. Dan Raley

New Identity

Husky inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, ruled out of spring football practice after suffering a knee injury in offseason workouts, showed up in a new jersey as a spectator for Monday's practice. He wore No. 4, having traded in 48, which he had worn for four previous seasons.

Ulofoshio will share this number with an offensive counterpart, redshirt freshman wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., the Arizona State transfer.

Last season, no one wore No. 4 for the UW. Oklahoma transfer Bookie Radley-Hiles initially was assigned that digit before he was permitted to use No. 44, a previously retired Husky jersey.

Massive Human Being

M.J. Ale, the junior who converted from offensive guard to defensive tackle, appears to be making strides after getting acclimated to his new position some, according to co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell. Once 368 pounds, Ale is some 20 or more lighter than that now.

"I think he has gotten into better shape," Morrell said. "He's really come on here in the latter part of spring ball. Obviously, the first spring practices one through eight and nine, [it was] a lot of foreign stuff to him. But now you can see him get comfortable and start to play faster. He's a massive human being and a great kid to coach every day. He's playing with some great effort right now. That's been huge for us. I think he'll definitely be a factor for us."

Husky Stadium under gray, ominous skies. Dan Raley

Fired Up

Sophomore defensive tackle Jacob Bandes turned noticeably energetic while running practice wind sprints. He began yelling and bobbing his head.

Noticing this burst of enthusiasm from his player, coach Kalen DeBoer leaned in and let Bandes know he welcomed it. Before they knew it, Bandes and DeBoer were chest-bumping and slapping hands.

Disabled List

While many of the same injured players were unavailable for practice, wide receiver Taj Davis was a new addition to the idle. He appeared to get hurt on a pass play in Saturday's scrimmage after taking a hit from cornerback Davon Banks. Redshirt freshman safety Vince Nunley, out for much of a week, returned in uniform.

Target Practice

An interesting drill for Husky tight ends had them catching passes over the middle and then getting pelted with practice pads, simulating them taking an initial hit and trying to keep their feet.

