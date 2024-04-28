Husky Draftees and Free-Agent Recipients Total 14 with One Omission
All of the major players from the University of Washington's 14-1 and national runner-up team this past winter have been accounted for post-NFL Draft with the notable exception of one guy from Montlake -- edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
Ten of his teammates were selected during the seven rounds in Detroit and another four since have accepted undrafted free-agent opportunities, yet the man known as ZTF appears to be either still weighing his options or trying to get someone to take a flyer on him.
Four years ago, this particular situation would have seemed unthinkable, when over a three-game span at the height of the COVID ;pandemic, Tupuola-Fetui dominated on defense like few other Huskies ever have with seven sacks, including three strip sacks. Yet football is far from fair to everyone.
The analysts immediately surmised ZTF would become a first-round draft pick for 2021, once the world got healthy again, yet the UW defender next had to deal with an unwanted career interruption when he tore an Achilles tendon in the following spring practice. He was left to deal with a prolonged rehabilitation process while standing on the sideline and tossing footballs with another injured Husky edge rusher, Laiatu Latu, who was medically retired at the time before showing up at UCLA and being allowed to play and flourish.
Now after embracing a Husky coaching change and a defense that didn't necessarily highlight him and didn't initially use him as a starter, then dealing with multiple shoulder injuries and sitting out the NFL Scouting Combine and UW Pro Day to recover, ZTF awaits his next move.
Meantime, former Husky tight end Jack Westover has agreed to a UDFA deal with the Seattle Seahawks; running back Dillon Johnson will go this route with the Tennessee Titans,; defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa will get his chance with the Los Angeles Rams, and linebacker Ralen Goforth has a USFA opportunity with the Green Bay Packers.
To recap the Husky draft, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick; wide receiver Rome Odunze went to the Chicago Bears, with the very next selection at No. 9 overall, and offensive tackle Troy Fautanu heard his name called out at No. 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of them first-rounders.
In the second round, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk went to the New England Patriots with the 37th selection and offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten was picked up by the Baltimore Ravens with the 62nd choice.
In round three, ZTF's fellow starting Husky edge rusher Bralen Trice wound up with the Falcons and Penix as the 74th player taken, and wide receiver Jalen McMillan was the 92nd player claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On day three, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio went in the fifth round with the 160th pick to the Buffalo Bills and safety Dominique Hampton was chosen with the very next pick by the Washington Commanders.
Finally, tight end Devin Culp was drafted in the seventh round iwth the 246th pick by the Bucs, bound for the Florida franchise with McMillan.
ZTF no doubt will make arrangements with someone soon to show what he can do on the pro football level.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington