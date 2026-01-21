Bruener Caps Off NFL Debut Season On All-Rookie Team

Carson Bruener had trouble convincing Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington coaching staff that he needed to play more.

That hasn't been a problem for him in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers embraced the Husky linebacker as a seventh-round pick, as a special-teams player over 19 games, two of which were in the playoffs, and and now as part of the 27-player Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

It was 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players, a pair of kickers and kick returners each and him -- Bruener, the tackling machine.

He finished with 21 tackles, which is a lot for a special-teamer considering the kickoff rule changes in place that prevent players from getting down field like before or simply discourage teams from runbacks.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Bruener, however, fully grasps his NFL special-teams assignment.

"I know that's my role that was given to me for right now, and it's something I've taken on with full pride and confidence in my ability to go out there and make plays," Bruener said. "I feel like that's the biggest thing, especially as a young guy, and I take it on."

Carson Bruener stares across the line at the Michigan offense. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Born in Pittsburgh as the son of former UW and Steelers tight end Mark Bruener, Carson has been a perfect fit for the franchise with family ties and his hell-bent approach to the game.

"I feel like the biggest attitude is just screw it," Bruener said. "Don't think about your body, don't think about the person in front of you -- just find ball, get ball, tackle. That's the biggest thing. You've got to have aggression. You've got to have passion out there."

It wasn't that long ago that DeBoer's Husky staff had Bruener almost exclusively coming off the bench for two seasons before Jedd Fisch's coaches arrived and saw more value in him.

Bruener became a full-fledged UW starter in 2024, led the Huskies in tackles and interceptions, and was named as a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

And nearly every one of those guys who were put ahead of him in Montlake eiether never made it onto an active NFL roster or didn't stay on one long if they did.

