Former Husky Coleman Poised To Do Great Things In Denver

A year ago, Jonah Coleman was preparing to go up against a Colorado football team. Now he plays for one.

This transition has been exceedingly smooth for the former University of Washington running back with all of his Rocky Mountain High adventures.

After rushing for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Huskies' 38-21 season-opening victory over Colorado State, Coleman used it as a stepping stone to become a fourth-round NFL draft pick for the Denver Broncos in April.

As he pulls on his orange jersey, this always determined 5-foot-8, 220-pound rusher from Stockton, California, by way of Montlake, has excited the masses at his forwarding address to the point they expect him to be an immediate contributor as a rookie with the season coming fast.

"It wasn't just smart to draft Coleman out of the University of Washington, it was borderline genius," the Denver Post's Sean Keeler wrote recently, calling him one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Running back Jonah Coleman is shown at Broncos training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The big question now is would the Broncos feel compelled to start the season with Coleman in the backfield on Monday Night Football against Kansas City on Sept. 14 or shortly after that?

The Denver franchise previously had former Husky backs open games in Greg Lewis in 1991-92 and the late Charlie Mitchell in 1963-67.

Day in and day out in August, Coleman was labeled the Broncos' best-looking running back in Denver training camp. He proved to be a tough runner and an eloquent speaker.

"It's a want to and a willingness to -- I want to be good, I want to be great," the former Husky said poetically midway through. "I want to be able to play fast and play free."

The hype surrounding Coleman's pro emergence picked up a lot of momentum once he entered the Broncos' first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and rushed four times for 24 yards in a 27-7 victory.

If Denver doesn't initially put him in the starting lineup, it likely will go with veteran J.K. Dobbins, who an well-documented injury history, which means Coleman needs to stand ready for his great opportunity to arise.

Jonah Coleman takes on a UC Davis tackler in 2025. | Dave Sizer photo

Denver coaches like Coleman for his gritty running style, dependable receiving ability and stated desire to pass block.

"I do the dirty work; I do those things that not a lot of people pay attention to, just being able to be well-rounded," he said, deferring to his UW and Arizona running backs coach for his approach. "When I was a freshman, coach [Scottie] Graham said, ‘The only way you’re going to get on this field is if you’re able to pick up blitzes.' "

Coleman doesn't have much of an injury history either, which means opportunity shouldn't be too far off for him.