Former UW Standout Brooks Has Career NBA Outing
The NBA continues to look good on Keion Brooks.
On a Sunday night across the league in which former University of Washington basketball players Isaiah Stewart got ejected for fighting, Mattise Thybulle went scoreless and Jaden McDaniels had a 2-point outing, Brooks was the big show.
A Husky senior just a year ago, the 6-foot-7 Brooks came off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night and turned in a career outing in a 98-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets with17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks.
"God put me here to maximize the best of my abilities," he told reporters afterward. "It's been a dream to do this and it's worked out well."
Brooks has had to do it the hard way, going undrafted and being forced to prove himself in the G League first.
However, he's turned in seven NBA games now, including a start, as the Pelicans have given him full opportunity to audition in real time.
Against the Hornets, he connected on 7 of 12 shots from the floor, 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and pulled 26 minutes for his second-longest outing of the season.
For the most part, Brooks always has resembled a future NBA player with his smooth style when he spent three seasons at Kentucky and two more at the UW.
He's just needed to show he could shoot the 3-pointer with higher accuracy and play a rougher brand of basketball required in the pros, and he's done that.
