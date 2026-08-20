Gaskin Calls It A Career -- And It Was Sensational

On Wednesday morning, Myles Gaskin showed up at University of Washington football practice, but he didn't come to Montlake to cash in on a a fifth year of eligibility and pull on a purple jersey again such as Grady Gross of Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei recently did.

Without question, Husky coach Jedd Fisch would have put the school's all-time leading rusher in his backfield if it was humanly possible.

No, Gaskin, 29, stopped by for a casual visit in what turned out to be a very pivotal and no doubt emotional day for his football career.

Some five hours after Fisch's Huskies finished up and headed up the tunnel to the locker room, the running back great went to social media and announced his retirement from the NFL.

"Thank you God, you have allowed me to live my childhood's greatest dream, which was to play the game I love at the highest level," he wrote.

Forever a Husky legend Myles Gaskin @MylesGAS 👉 thanks for stopping by practice 11 today. Bow Down ☔️ pic.twitter.com/6X7qn7PWsL — Washington Football (@UW_Football) August 20, 2026

Gaskin steps away from the game after spending seven seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

He made a cameo appearance with the hometown Seahawks late in the 2025 season in what turned out to be his final pro football outing.

"To the Seattle Seahawks, thank you for letting me play my last snaps back at the crib," Gaskin wrote.

Myles Gaskin, @UW_Football career yards rushing leader, announces his retirement from the NFL pic.twitter.com/dWuvawxfpf — Andy Yamashita | 山下伸幸 (@ANYamashita) August 20, 2026

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Gaskin from Lynnwood, Washington, finishes his NFL career with 367 carries for 1,360 yards and 7 touchdowns, and 102 receptions for 712 yards and 6 scores.

He appeared in 47 games and started 17.

All of this came on top of Gaskins' ground-breaking UW career in 2015-18 in which he piled up four 1,000-yard rushing seasons, becoming just the 10th player in FBS history to make that sort of thing happen.

He finished as the Huskies' all-time leading ground-gainer with 945 carries for 5,323 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Add to that 65 receptions for 465 yards and 5 scoring catches.

While not feverishly recruited, Gaskin came to the UW fully intent on making something happen right from the outset as a freshman and he did.

He became the Huskies' initial first-year player to rush for more than 1,000 yards.

As a freshman, Gaskin was named Most Valuable Player of the Heart of Texas Bowl against for rushing for 181 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 44-31 victory over Southern Mississippi in Dallas and he was off and running.