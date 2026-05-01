McDaniels' Greatness And Brashness Began At UW
They talked about the willowy basketball forward with the 1,000-yard stare as someone who maybe didn't step up as much as he should, who was a bit reckless with his actions at times, who seemingly had so much more to offer.
This was Jaden McDaniels six years ago as a freshman for the University of Washington basketball team, sort of an enigmatic presence for an underachieving group that finished 15-17 after beginning the season 11-4.
This also was the 6-foot-9 big man from Federal Way, Washington, who just led the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves to a 4-2 playoff series win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night with his finest moment on the biggest stage.
His numbers: a career-best 32 points on 13-for-25 shooting, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block over 44 minutes in a 110-98 decision over Denver.
Rather than be a support player, McDaniels moved to the forefront for the Timberwolves not only for his basketball prowess but his competitive impertinence.
Early in the series, he said the Nuggets were all "bad defenders," causing them to do a collective shrug.
"I just didn't care," McDaniels said of that moment."I said what I said. I just don't care. It's just how I am."
There was his last-second basket in Game 4 that ws already decided in favor of Minnesota, one that sent Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic into a tirade in which he got into McDaniels' face and had to be pulled away.
Jokic felt he and his team were being mocked by the needless two-pointer, for which McDaniels was unapologetic.
What gets lost in his actions is McDaniels is enjoying the finest season of his half-dozen in the NBA. Over the regular schedule, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 73 games, while shooting 51.5 percent overall and 41.2 from 3-point range.
A half-dozen years ago, he was a true freshman who didn't seem all that interested in his UW debut season. He got benched. He was whistled for five technical fouls.
Mike Hopkins, while watching his team lose 13 of its final 17 games in not one of his better coaching efforts, felt the need to protect the teenaged prodigy back then.
"He's got a bad rep with everybody," Hopkins said of McDaniels in 2020. "They've already put him in a box that he does this and does that. He needs to relieve the pressure and have fun playing this game."
Near the end of that season, McDaniels did just that. He rose to the occasion by leading the struggling Huskies to a surprising road sweep of Arizona and Arizona State before the season ended.
He had 20 points and 6 rebounds in Tucson, and 16 points and 6 rebounds in Tempe, finally pulling the wraps off his college game.
Not long after that McDaniels declared he would make himself available for the NBA Draft and he remains the same extra talented yet sometimes renegade player.
"Now it goes back to having a little self control, because he's so competitive," Hopkins said at the time.
In the end, McDaniels did just that against the Nuggets.
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Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.