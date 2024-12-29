Molden's Season Reportedly Comes to An End with Leg Injury
On the day the Los Angeles Chargers secured an NFL playoff spot, cornerback Elijah Molden, one of the players pivotal in making it happen, wasn't able to properly celebrate the moment.
The former University of Washington stalwart broke the fibula bone in his left leg in the third quarter of a 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots and will be lost for the season, a development first reported by Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.
Acquired in an August trade from the Tennessee Titans, the 5-foot-10, 191-pound Molden was enjoying a career year in his fourth season in the NFL since leaving the UW as a third-round draft pick.
Appearing in 15 games for the Chargers (10-6), Molden had accumulated 75 tackles, 7 pass break-ups, 3 interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.
He was carted off the field after suffering an apparent non-contact injury. He was in significant physical pain and had to be greatly distressed his productive season was over.
For the Huskies, Molden appeared in 44 games and finished with 153 tackles, 25 PBUs and 5 interceptions in his career. He was twice named as a first-team All-Pac-12 selection and was chosen as the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl defensive player of the game.
Originally from West Linn, Oregon, in suburban Portland, he will always be remembered by UW football fans not only as a great player, but as the son of Oregon and NFL defensive back,Alex Molden who didn't follow his father to the Ducks.
