Nevada Hires Ex-Husky Keith Price, Who Knows Offense

As a University of Washington quarterback, Keith Price showed everyone how to throw and run the football with a high degree of success, especially in an unforgettable 2011 Alamo Bowl duel with Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III.

Now his job is demonstrate to others how to catch it.

On Friday, Nevada hired Price as its wide receivers coach for Jeff Choate's staff -- reuniting a former Husky signal-caller with a one-time UW defensive-line coach from the Steve Sarkisian era in Montlake.

A dozen years have passed since they were last together for the 2013 Husky season, which goes to show that past football bonds know no bounds.

Price, 34, comes to Nevada and the Mountain West Conference after three seasons with Idaho State and the Big Sky as he continues to climb through the coaching ranks. He'll try to elevate the Wolf Pack, which finished 3-9 this past season.

"I am really excited to have Keith on board and for what he is going to bring to our wide receiver room and our organization," Choate said in statement released by the school. "He's a young man I got to know while he was playing quarterback at Washington under Coach Sarkisian -- that's a really good pedigree to have from the offensive standpoint."

Welcome to Reno❕



Nevada Football has officially hired Keith Price as our Wide Receivers coach. #RiseTogether pic.twitter.com/2qg7H4o3my — Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 19, 2025

While a three-year starting QB for the Huskies, Price forever will be remembered for his Alamo Bowl performance as a sophomore when he personally accounted for seven touchdowns in a 67-56 loss to Baylor and Griffin.

Price completed 23 of 37 passes for 438 yards and touchdowns of 12, 1, 80 and 13 yards, without an interception.

He rushed five times for 39 yards and TDs of 5, 15 and 8 yards.

Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) lets a pass fly in the 2011 Alamo Bowl against Baylor. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

If only Sark's Huskies back then could have played just a little defense to back him up.

Price brought the UW back from an early 21-7 deficit to lead 41-24, and from a 53-49 deficit to go on top 56-53 with 9:40 to play before Baylor had its way in San Antonio.

Griffin finished with 24 completions in 33 attempts for 295 yards and one score, and rushed 18 times for 55 yards, which included a 24-yard TD scamper.

Let Griffin keep the Alamo Trophy, but give the Heisman to Price -- at least for a day.

Keith Price joins Nevada Football as the Pack’s new wide receivers coach after previous coaching stops at Boise State and Idaho State.



(📷: Idaho State Athletics) pic.twitter.com/V7bxA7VqnA — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) December 19, 2025

After throwing for 8,921 passing yards and 75 touchdowns in his UW career, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound Price bounced around pro football.

After a free-agent trial with the Seattle Seahawks, he ended up in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions, where he appeared in 35 games and started once in 2014-16.

Keith Price (17) is shown scoring on one of his three touchdowns runs in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

He played a season in the short-lived Alliance of American Football (AAF) for the Birmingham Iron in 2019 before the league suspended operations.

A Los Angeles product who played at St. John Bosco High School, Price began his coaching career in 2021 as the quarterbacks coach for Pierce College in his hometown.

He went to Boise State as a graduate assistant in 2022 and then onto Idaho State for his first full-time coaching job.

"Keith's ability to recruit and develop talent is loud and clear -- his energy is spectacular," Choate said. "He's a West Coast guy, a St. John Bosco grad, and he's going to help us own the L.A. area in the Mountain West."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: