Once-Poor McGary Enters Retirement After Making Big Money

As a University of Washington offensive tackle, Kaleb McGary memorably shared how his family had lost its farm to foreclosure and a home to a fire, and had lived crammed in a recreational vehicle for a lengthy stretch.

Times, indeed, were tough back then.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound McGary retired after six NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, choosing to leave the game rather than try to play again after a knee injury made him miss all of 2025.

However, his departure from the game should be hailed as one of considerable personal triumph -- he walked away with career earnings of $45,909,008, no doubt making sure no one in his family will ever struggle to pay the mortgage again.

McGary, in fact, felt so good about his financial outlook, he felt no need to honor a 2025 contract extension that would have paid him $13.49 million this year and $14.49 million in 2027.

Congrats to Kaleb McGary on his retirement and an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/Nb9M3Fmlw0 — Collin Roberts (@collinbroberts) April 8, 2026

McGary from Fife, Washington, came to the UW in 2014 and ultimately teamed at tackle with Trey Adams from Wenatchee, with the latter considered more of a can't-miss pro prospect.

Adams, however, incurred so many injuries in Montlake it ruined his NFL chances, while McGary became a first-round draft pick in 2019 and an immediate starter for Atlanta.

He would play in 93 NFL games and start all but one, become one of the better run-blocking right tackles in the league and receive his weighty two-year $30 million contract extension nine months ago.

Kaleb McGary (76) is shown pass blocking in 2023 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At the UW, he started 47 games, twice was named first-team All-Pac-12 and finished as the 2018 Morris Trophy winner, which signified him as the league's top offensive lineman as voted by opposing conference players.

Last season, it was hoped that McGary at right tackle would protect the back side for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. -- a pair of former Huskies -- and provide a lethal combination for the Falcons.

Yet both McGary and Penix went down with season-ending knee injuries, squelching that opportunity for any UW-inspired offensive prowess.

So the big tackle is headed into retirement while Penix is left somewhat in limbo with the Falcons, who maybe are going in another direction.

McGary is in a good place, though it's not clear if he'll live in the Northwest in retirement. He made it big in the NFL and made his money.

At this point, If he wanted to buy back a lost family farm he could probably purchase a couple of them if he so desired.