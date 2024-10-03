Westover Finds New NFL Home, Joins Patriots' Practice Squad
If his past football journey is any indication, Jack Westover surely will find a way to make a full-fledged NFL career happen in a lasting fashion.
For now, the former University of Washington tight end on Wednesday has joined the 16-man practice squad for the New England Patriots, coming to a franchise that already employs a former Husky teammate in wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk.
Westover spent the summer as an undrafted free agent with his hometown Seattle Seahawks before getting released during final roster cuts after his efforts were complicated by a nagging hamstring injury.
He currently is one of 41 former Huskies on NFL practice, injury or active squads, according to the following list compiled by the UW.
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Westover came to the UW as a non-scholarship player and played five seasons, eventually rewarded with financial assistance after he was used in every game as a redshirt freshman in 2019.
He appeared in 52 career games and started 15, catching 87 passes for 849 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was so versatile, he also rushed seven times for 26 yards and a score.
Described as "wildly athletic" by Ryan Grubb, his UW offensive coordinator now in that role with the Seahawks, Westover finished with a 46-catch, 433-yard, 4-TD senior season for the 14-1 Huskies, who reached the CFP national championship game.
Prior to the Huskies, he was injured and played in just two football games for Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Washington, which greatly limited his recruiting opportunities, but that didn't deter him from becoming a UW walk-on player later with a scholarship and a starting role.
