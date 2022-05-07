After Tough NFL Rookie Season, Ex-Husky Onwuzurike Went Back to Work

The former UW defensive tackle had a lackluster first year after dealing with a layoff, injuries and being a new guy.

The shelf life for an NFL football player is lot like that container of guacamole sitting in your refrigerator. It doesn't last long before someone wants to throw it out.

Such was the case for former University of Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who was hailed as a godsend a year ago when he was taken by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL draft and then termed a disappointment at season's end by outside voices.

They expected so much more than 35 tackles, a lone sack and a solitary quarterback hit over 16 games from a guy from the Northwest who boldly promised on draft night that he would be a Lions' disruptor and was the best defensive tackle available in the draft.

While he played nearly a full season, Onwuzurike was never a starter as a rookie. He finished with a 43.2 PFF grade, which ranked him 119th out of 131 NFL defensive tackles who played at least 250 snaps.

The Lions recently revealed he was never physically at full strength throughout his first season in the Motor City.

“I know he played, he didn’t miss games really for the most part, but he was not healthy,” Lions defensive-line coach Todd Wash told DetroitLions.com. “He was battling through it.”

Onwuzurike suffered a back injury in training camp and then missed the season opener with a hip injury. He played on, just not up to standards for the one-time All-Pac-12 defensive tackle.

Following last week's draft, expectations have taken a big leap for Onwuzurike and the rest of the Detroit defense after the franchise went for added support by selecting edge defenders Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal in the first and second round, respectively.

The Lions expect the 6-foot-3, 295-pound Onwuzurike to benefit as much as anyone from the new faces coming in.

“I think we’re going to see the power and explosiveness we see in him,” Wash said. “He’s been here every day and he’s looking jacked. I’m kind of excited about that one.”

Onwuzurike received a definite wake-up from last season's trying experience. He had opted out of the Huskies' 2020 season and went nearly two full years without playing, leaving him somewhat rusty.

The injuries had their impact. Plus the NFL was harder than he envisioned, a definite step up from the college game. The 41st overall pick from the 2021 draft had to pay some dues.

"Levi is kinda what he’s been," Lions coach Dan Campbell said last season. "He’s been up and down. He flashed. Man, he shows out, and the next play, it’s a learning experience. Next play, he shows out. Next play, it’s a learning experience. So there’s just some inexperience there that he’s still having to get over bumps in the road — which he will."

