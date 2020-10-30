SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Andy Mason Always Talked and Played a Good Game

Dan Raley

Andy Mason hails from Longview, Washington, which is about halfway between the the University of Washington and Oregon campuses.

He was a sophomore starter on the 1991 Husky defensive line, the younger guy lining up at defensive end alongside or even in between All-American Steve Emtman and Oklahoma transfer Tyrone Rodgers, the defensive tackles.

Considering where he grew up, Mason always looked forward to playing against the Ducks and what he considered a heated rivalry even then — because they were border states and Northwest teams — in spite of the Husky dominance at the time. 

"There was such a rivalry, believe it or not, more than what people know now as the good Oregon," he said. "It was kind of mirror programs. In my four years against Oregon, it was always a bloodbath."

Mason was one of the fun interviews from the 1991 team. Early in his career, he told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer (and me) that he and Hillary Butler were something entirely new and different to the Husky program. New-age linebackers. The total package, as he put it.

"I think Hillary and me are ahead of the times," Mason said memorably during spring football practice, when both were reserves making their way. "We're the year 2000."

Following that heady proclamation, Mason said he never heard the end of it, chided by his teammates throughout the rest of his Husky career for being so outspoken. 

Year 2000?

Andy Mason and Hillary Butler were memorable interviews back in the 1990s.
Newspaper evidence of Andy Mason's confidence. Seattle P-I

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, filling in the conversation before the pandemic-delayed season begins next month. This is week 7 of the perfect 12-0 run.

Mason would end up making a lasting name for himself on that UW defensive line, first taking advantage of the Emtman factor and then becoming force himself after the big man left. He was greatly undersized, just a 238-pounder, but he made it work.

Coming off the edge in frightening fashion, Mason still ranks eighth in school history in tackles for loss with 43.5. From the national title team, only inside linebacker Dave Hoffmann had more TFLs with 46. 

Mason today owns a construction company that works on federal projects and he lives in Surprise, Arizona. He's done well as a businessman. We caught up with him at the Arizona-New Mexico border last week, while he was traveling for work. 

Three decades past the national title run, Mason laughs at how he had to grow up quick as a football player. He wasn't quite the year 2000 just yet. But it all worked out in the end in 1991.

"I remember going into every game going oh gosh, oh gosh," he said. "But once we started rolling ... "

Mason talks about his current career and life in the Southwest in this second video. 

 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HuskyFan1982
HuskyFan1982

He was one of my favorite Huskies of all time. My favorite play that I saw him make was the blocked punt against Iowa in the 1991 Rose Bowl

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

The University of Washington football coach set aside time each week to speak to his players about life. Fifteen minutes or so. He talked about everything but football.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Strong Safety is Only for the Strong

The University of Washington has no fiercer position competition than in the back row with multiple returning starters, promising newcomers and even a guy who started in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Commit Tunuufi Experiences Rollercoaster High School Season

The Salt Lake City defensive tackle lost three of his first four games but is now in the playoffs. The comeback has been satisfying.

Mike Martin

Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who Wore That Number Best

With eight days until the Washington Huskies kick off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin looks at who wore jersey No. 8 the best in the last decade.

Kaila Olin

Trio of Washington O-line Targets Shines at The Opening Showcase

Talented offensive linemen Landen Hatchett, Mark Nabou and Josh Conerly impressed coaches at The Open Showcase in Portland.

Trevor Mueller

by

Trev197

Four Guys Who've Impressed Jimmy Lake in Preseason Camp

The Husky coach wouldn't single out precocious newcomers or big surprises, but he was willing to spotlight four veteran players.

Dan Raley

Jack Westover Ran an Unusual Route to become a Husky Tight End

His talent and desire have made him one of the newest University of Washington football scholarship recipients.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Lake Won't Reveal His Starting QB Until Kickoff at Cal

The University of Washington coach is looking for every competitive advantage. Naming his starter in advance isn't one of them.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley