As NBA Trade Deadline Approaches, Some Ex-Huskies Could Be on Move

Players such as Terrence Ross and Jaden McDaniels could be relocated.

While current University of Washington basketball players will be getting ready to host Arizona State on Thursday night, plenty of former Huskies might spend the day packing.

The NBA trade deadline could change the working addresses for a number of guys who once polished their game in Montlake.

It remains to be seen whether anyone will work a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray (UW, 2016), something that's been suggested continuously all season. He's become one of the more well-rounded NBA playmakers with 10 triple-doubles for a franchise that needs a lot of help.

However, Bleacher Report, in envisioning a last-minute trade for every NBA franchise, has suggested plenty of movement involving other one-time Huskies.

For sure, BR has determined that Orlando Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross (UW, 2011-12) is certain to elsewhere over the next 48 hours.

In the first scenario, the 6-foot-6 Ross would go to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for swingman Jarrett Culver, guard John Konchar and a 2022 first-round pick.

Or in a second option, Ross and center Robin Lopez would be shipped to the Toronto Raptors — where Ross began his NBA career — for center Precious Achiuwa, point guard Goran Dragic and a 2022 first-round pick.

That's a lot of personnel trading hands for the veteran yet reserve guard from Portland, but his ability to score with an 11.3-point career average and a 3-point shooting rate of near 40 percent apparently carries considerable value.

Former Husky Justin Holiday might be NBA trade bait. Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

This deal seems a little top-loaded, but Bleacher Report has proposed that the Indiana Pacers send 6-foot-6 swingman Justin Holiday (UW, 2008-11) to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Kent Bazemore, center DeAndre Jordan and second-round picks next year and in 2025.

Holiday would be a cheap but versatile acquisition for the salary-strapped Lakers.

Finally, BR wants to send 6-foot-9 forward Jaden McDaniels (UW, 2020) to the Boston Celtics along with guard Patrick Beverly for veteran guard Marcus Scott.

The attraction to McDaniels is willingness to play defense, start or come off the bench and, as D'Angelo Russell pointed out, his upside still looks really attractive to everyone around the league.

So there you have it with a bunch of former Huskies poised to change their mailing addresses and attract new fans, not caring as long as those big paychecks keep hitting direct deposit.

Former Huskies Isaiah Stewart (28) and Jaden McDaniels (3) cross paths in the NBA. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

