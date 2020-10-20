SI.com
NFL Huskies: Budda Baker is MNF Terror against Dallas Cowboys

Dan Raley

America got a good look at the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

It liked what it saw.

Budda Baker put on a show, demonstrating why he's worthy of that four-year $54 million contract.

On Monday Night Football from Dallas, the former University of Washington defensive back was a disruptive force throughout the opening half as the Arizona Cardinals raced to a 21-3 halftime lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the Lone Star state.

No. 32 was everywhere.

In the opening quarter, Baker hit Cowboys' tailback Ezekiel Elliott broadside on a screen pass, stripping him of the ball. The Cardinals recovered the fumble on their 46 and scored their first touchdown 11 plays later. 

Midway through the second quarter, Baker registered a lightning-speed sack that left  Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, Dak Prescott's injury replacement, splattered on the turf.

Lined up in an inside linebacker slot, the ex-Husky defender shot though the line untouched and dropped Dalton for a seven-yard loss at the Dallas 34.

A third-year NFL player Baker toyed with the Cowboys the rest of the half. He threatened to blitz another half-dozen times, leaving Dallas cognizant of where he was at all time. He had five solo tackles at intermission.

He wasn't the only former UW defensive back making things happen either. Byron Murphy, two years into the league after leaving the Huskies, recovered an Elliott fumble on the Dallas 30, setting up the Cardinals' second touchdown.

