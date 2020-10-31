Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

Billy Joe Hobert is rarely speechless.

In 1991, the University of Washington quarterback had something to say about everything as he helped the Huskies claim the national championship.

Highly quotable, at all times.

That was, and remains, part of his charm.

Yet nearly three decades later, Hobert was quizzed about the '91 Oregon game played in Husky Stadium. Win No. 7 on the way to 12-0.

And he shrugged.

One reason is the UW offense struggled during the 29-7 victory, even though Hobert had a fairly decent outing. He should have recalled something — he completed 23 of 36 passes for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, two to Mario Bailey and one to Orlando McKay.

Yet a Hobert non-answer is as entertaining as anything someone else puts a lot of thought into.

What rivalry?

"Can I just say pass?" Billy Joe asked. "When you say we kicked a lot of field goals, I don't even remember that game. Even to this day, I think we make too big a rivalry out of it. I think it's stupid. It's Oregon."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, filling in and supplementing the conversation as the pandemic-delayed season begins soon.

While the Huskies cruised past the Ducks, though they didn't annihilate them like they did most opponents that season, the day was memorable for what Oregon coach Rich Brooks confirmed after the game.

"I said before the game that Washington is the best team I've ever seen in this league — ever," Brooks insisted. "I still stand by that."

Hobert, however, remains unmoved. The Ducks didn't really interest him back then. They certainly don't have his attention today.

"I don't want to talk about Oregon because I don't care about Oregon," he said. "We've got to stop giving them so much credit."

Not bad for someone who didn't want to discuss the Ducks.

