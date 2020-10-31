SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

Dan Raley

Billy Joe Hobert is rarely speechless. 

In 1991, the University of Washington quarterback had something to say about everything as he helped the Huskies claim the national championship.

Highly quotable, at all times.

That was, and remains, part of his charm.

Yet nearly three decades later, Hobert was quizzed about the '91 Oregon game played in Husky Stadium. Win No. 7 on the way to 12-0. 

And he shrugged.

One reason is the UW offense struggled during the 29-7 victory, even though Hobert had a fairly decent outing. He should have recalled something  he completed 23 of 36 passes for 256 yards and 3 touchdowns, two to Mario Bailey and one to Orlando McKay.

Yet a Hobert non-answer is as entertaining as anything someone else puts a lot of thought into.

What rivalry?

"Can I just say pass?" Billy Joe asked. "When you say we kicked a lot of field goals, I don't even remember that game. Even to this day, I think we make too big a rivalry out of it. I think it's stupid. It's Oregon." 

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, filling in and supplementing the conversation as the pandemic-delayed season begins soon. 

While the Huskies cruised past the Ducks, though they didn't annihilate them like they did most opponents that season, the day was memorable for what Oregon coach Rich Brooks confirmed after the game. 

"I said before the game that Washington is the best team I've ever seen in this league — ever," Brooks insisted. "I still stand by that."

Hobert, however, remains unmoved. The Ducks didn't really interest him back then. They certainly don't have his attention today. 

"I don't want to talk about Oregon because I don't care about Oregon," he said. "We've got to stop giving them so much credit." 

Not bad for someone who didn't want to discuss the Ducks.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
GolfHocho
GolfHocho

I agree with UO HC Rich Brooks. The 1991 UW Huskies CFB Team remains the best I've ever seen.

monkeyarms
monkeyarms

It's always been a big game to Oregon. In 1984 the Ducks kicked our asses all over Husky Stadium, and the team only escaped with a 7 point victory because of the defense/turnovers.

AimeeAllen
AimeeAllen

I no longer comment on the traitor til he apologizes for what he did to hurt the UW.

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What We Found After Examining the UW Quarterbacks' Videotapes

Some trends and clues popped out from the school-released media of Thursday's scrimmage while coach Jimmy Lake continues to keep the competition secret.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Which Current Husky Football Player is Best Suited to Wear No. 1?

The Washington jersey that bears No. 1 is unassigned. Warren Moon, Reggie Williams, John Ross and LonZell Hill previously have worn it. Who's next?

Mike Martin

by

mickb123

Road to 1991 Perfection: Andy Mason Always Talked and Played a Good Game

The UW defensive end became a starter as just a sophomore for the national championship team. He grew up quick and played well.

Dan Raley

by

HuskyFan1982

Road to 1991 Perfection: Don James' Thursday Talks Made People Listen

The University of Washington football coach set aside time each week to speak to his players about life. Fifteen minutes or so. He talked about everything but football.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the Husky Football Position Groups

Husky Maven's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller break down the University of Washington football team.

Trevor Mueller

4th and Inches Podcast: Taking an Early Look at WSU

Former Cougar quarterback and current radio broadcaster Alex Brink previews the Cougar program.

Trevor Mueller

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Strong Safety is Only for the Strong

The University of Washington has no fiercer position competition than in the back row with multiple returning starters, promising newcomers and even a guy who started in the Rose Bowl.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

UW Commit Tunuufi Experiences Rollercoaster High School Season

The Salt Lake City defensive tackle lost three of his first four games but is now in the playoffs. The comeback has been satisfying.

Mike Martin

Behind the 8-Ball: Here's Who Wore That Number Best

With eight days until the Washington Huskies kick off against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin looks at who wore jersey No. 8 the best in the last decade.

Kaila Olin