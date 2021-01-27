Both of Hugh Millen's Sons Seeking New College Destination

Cale Millen leaves Oregon for transfer portal, while Clay Millen has decommitted from Arizona after the coaching change.

Hugh Millen doesn't have to pretend to like the Oregon Ducks anymore — his quarterback son is leaving Eugene.

Cale Millen, a sophomore from Snoqualmie, Washington and Mount Si High School, put his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday, leaving the program after two seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound Millen is the oldest of two sons for Hugh, a former University of Washington quarterback (1983-85), a Seattle sports talk radio personality and someone who personally experienced the heated UW-UO rivalry. He also played eight seasons in the NFL.

Slowed early in his time at Oregon by a shoulder injury, Cale Millen stood fourth on the Ducks' depth chart this past season behind Tyler Shough, Anthony Brown and Jay Butterfield, with 5-star recruit Ty Thompson joining the mix.

This Millen was so eager to play he volunteered to pull special-teams duty and credited for a tackle each the Pac-12 championship game against USC and in the Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State.

He never took an offensive game snap for the Ducks over his two seasons.

A 4-star recruit, Millen initially chose Oregon over Arizona State, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington State and his father's alma mater, Washington.

The Huskies, who recently added Colorado State transfer Patrick O'Brien and welcome 5-star recruit Sam Huard, don't appear to be a viable option for Millen now.

Younger brother Clay Millen is looking for a new college program, too. Earlier this month, he decommitted as a 3-star recruit from Arizona after the Wildcats underwent a coaching change.

Before choosing Arizona, the 6-foot-3, 188-pound Clay Millen also had offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Colorado and Indiana. He's still hoping to play a spring football season for Mount Si High.

