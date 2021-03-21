Bow Down to Dwayne Washington — Saints Re-sign Special-teams Ace

The former University of Washington back was part of NFL's top punt-coverage unit.

Dwayne Washington counts two starts, a single 100-yard rushing game and a lone touchdown among his NFL career highlights.

Modest stats like that normally don't lead to pro-football longevity.

However, the former University of Washington running back has made himself a high-value player for what he does and he recently re-signed with the New Orleans Saints by accepting a one-year deal.

As a pro, Washington's Washington is a special-teams madman.

Playing in 11 games last season, in and around COVID-19 protocols, the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder was part of the NFL's leading punt-coverage team (2.3 yards per runback) and the No. 2 kickoff-coverage squad (17.2).

And, when needed, Washington can return kickoffs, too, as well as run the ball from scrimmage if needed. He had a 108-yard rushing effort against Carolina in 2018.

"Obviously, the culture of the Saints over the years is amazing," he said of his New Orleans return. "We reach for that main goal and we're always there. It's why not come back?"

A seventh-round draft pick for Detroit in 2016, Washington has squeezed out five seasons in the NFL, the past three with the Saints.

As long as he can get downfield, serve as a physical wedge-buster when needed and get his hands on opposing returners with regularity, he'll have a job for as long as he wants it.

New Orleans previously took specific steps to upgrade its coverage teams, and those plans will continue to include Washington, a California native. As predominantly a special-teamer, he's a low-cost player with a high overhead.

A Steve Sarkisian recruit for the UW, he appeared in 34 games and started 13. This hard-running guy churned out 1,311 yards rushing and totaled 21 touchdowns running and receiving in his Husky career.

He remains one of just three players named Washington who have played for Washington, and the only one who stayed for four years. The list also includes defensive end Otis Washington (1967-68), a junior-college transfer, and defensive tackle DePorres Washington (1974), who later transferred to San Jose State.

