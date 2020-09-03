Budda Baker, NFL's Highest-Paid Safety Ever, Says He's 'Blessed to be Versatile'

Budda Baker, looking so relaxed and, well, extremely wealthy, sat down for a recent interview with former pro players turned training-camp broadcasters Kurt Warner and Brian Baldinger for the NFL Network.

Once could almost hear the cash register ringing in the background.

The former University of Washington safety now with the Arizona Cardinals, has carved out an impressive niche for himself as the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history

"I'm blessed to be versatile," Baker said in an interview, shown in the below tweet, "and for the coaching to be able to put me in different positions is a great feeling."

No doubt that particular feeling comes in a distant second to, say, signing a contract extension worth $59 million over four years.

Known for his all-out attacking style, Baker has played three seasons in Arizona, twice been named to the Pro Bowl and established himself with 14 pass deflections and 323 tackles, including a league-leading 104 solo tackles this past season.

Curiously enough, he's still awaiting his first pro interception. He had five at Washington over three seasons.

"I don't have any picks yet so I, of course, want to get an I-N-T," he said with a smile.

The other parts of his game, however, greatly overshadow any stats he's missing. Just listen to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin describe the playmaking safety. The proper acronym would be BAD.

Baker described his approach to Warner and Baldinger, the former NFL quarterback and ex-offensive lineman, respectively.

"Wherever the ball is, I want to get there and I want to get there first, and hopefully cause some havoc," he said.

Baker has built a sterling reputation in a short amount of time in the NFL, as this story indicates that is shared by reporter Ian Rapoport and involves former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians.

