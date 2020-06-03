HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Chew on This: Who are the Husky GOATs or Goats?

Dan Raley

A goat eats straw, emits a strange odor and is notoriously grumpy.

A GOAT likely chews on whatever he or she wants at a trendy restaurant, smells like money and is overwhelmingly successful.

In a huge moment, a goat did something considered absolute bonehead.

Over time, a GOAT pulled off something wondrous and previously unmatched.

How did one become the other? 

Switch from bad to good?

From uncomfortable and forgettable to forever memorable.

As Sports Illustrated's Michael Rosenberg so eloquently unravels, it was a matter of attitude treated differently, a newfound fascination with acronyms and, thanks to LL Cool J, something hip in another medium.

GOAT or goat?

We use the past history of University of Washington athletics, one encompassing 130 years of recorded competition, to put this word play to the test.

GOAT team of all time? 

Who would you pick team-wise?

1) Husky football, 1992 co-national championship

2) UW men's crew, 1936 Olympic gold medalists

3) Husky softball, 2009 national championship

Now let's flip it around, removing the capital letters from the equation and remind you of times otherwise best left undisturbed.

Who among the following fits the bill as a goat?

1) UW football, 0-12 in 2008

2) UW football, 1-10 in 2004

3) UW men's basketball, 5-22 in 1994

Keeping the discussion going, who among all of the male athletes to show up in Mountlake would rate as the greatest of all time?

1) Steve Emtman, UW football, 1991

2) Brandon Roy, UW basketball, 2006

3) Tim Lincecum, UW baseball, 2006

And who among the women who have pulled on a Husky uniform would fit the bill as the greatest of all time?

1) Danielle Lawrie, UW softball, 2009

2) Kelsey Plum, UW women's basketball, 2017

3) Krista Vansant, UW volleyball, 2015

And how about individual Husky goats? There has got to be plenty of those grazing in the memory banks.

Well, out of respect to those dealing with unfortunate days gone by, we'll let you research that one. 

Off hand, we can't think of anyone who let a ball go through his or her legs (Bill Buckner) or a catchable foul ball (Steve Bartman) being stolen away and falling in untouched with everything on the line.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sonny "White Shoes" Sixkiller and Friends Walked All Over Illinois

The 1972 Huskies always came dressed for success, wearing their coaches' approved footwear on game day.

Dan Raley

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Joins Peace Walk in Ann Arbor

Coach shows his social consciousness alongside Wolverines players in protest organized by one of his former players.

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake's Message: It's Continuous, Impactful

The Washington football coach hasn't shirked his social responsibilities. He understands his words resonate with the public, so he continues to share them.

Dan Raley

Worst Injury In Husky Football History? 5 Who Got Hurt Bad

Injuries are a part of the game. They happen to everybody. They happen way too frequently. Here are some of the worst that have affected the UW program.

Dan Raley

Bill Douglas Left the Farm for Husky Fame, Rose Bowl Misfortune

The option quarterback from the Yakima Valley was a huge success until an Illinois tackler destroyed his knee.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Osia Lewis (1962-2020): If UW Fans Don't Remember Him, They Should

Motivated by pre-game humiliation, the Oregon State middle linebacker was a catalyst behind the biggest upset that ever took place in Husky Stadium.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Class of 2020 Preview: Sav’ell Smalls Scouting Profile

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high school recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller looks at how one of the top edge defenders in the country Sav'ell Smalls fits into Washington's defensive scheme.

Trevor Mueller

Handicapping Washington's Impending Quarterback Battle

With five quarterbacks on the roster (3 scholarship and 2 walk-ons), Washington's new offensive coordinator John Donovan will conduct the search for Jacob Eason's replacement.

Mike Martin

Face It, Molden Is Really Good: Cornerback Accolades Pile Up

Senior Husky cornerback keeps adding to his considerable reputation during football down time.

Dan Raley

UW Athletes, Coaches Offer Concerned, Cautious Twitter Reactions

The Huskies show support and react with dismay over nation's widespread unrest.

Dan Raley