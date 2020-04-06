HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

The CEO's CEO: Chuck Nelson Runs Things the Don James Way

Dan Raley

Under normal circumstances, Chuck Nelson heads up Seattle's Washington Athletic Club, which this president and CEO likens to a city within a city. 

It's a 20-story facility that caters to 11,000 members and requires 350 employees, and offers all of the service amenities, including a 109-room hotel.

Nelson runs the place like a coach, similar to legendary University of Washington football leader Don James, for whom he played as an All-American placekicker. Organization was the big thing handed down to him.

"With Don, you knew you were going to kick eight field goals at 5:17 on Tuesdays and Thursdays," he said. 

Nelson was interviewed for this story well in advance of the pandemic sweeping the world, which has forced the WAC, schools and other Seattle businesses to close until the outbreak is contained. 

While he didn't know what was coming at the time, the CEO eerily referenced another global downturn when describing the WAC's earliest beginnings in 1930.

"The building was built in the heart of the Depression to serve the social and fitness needs of a community that was reeling a bit," he said. 

Seattle will need the WAC more than ever whenever societal recovery begins to take shape again. Nelson, the CEO since 2012, will be at the forefront of the club's return to service in a leadership role. 

"It's a lot like being the mayor and keeping everyone happy," he said.

Prior to coming to the WAC, Nelson was the 86th player taken in the NFL draft and played five years of pro football for the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings. For the latter team, he won a 12-person kicking competition. He came within a few plays of advancing to a Super Bowl.

Nelson entered the investment world after retiring from the NFL. He stayed close to the UW football program by becoming a steady presence on Husky TV and radio broadcasts for more than a decade and a  half.

"I got the chance to broadcast a 12-0 team and a chance to broadcast an 0-12 team," he said. "Not many people have done that."

Nelson headed up the Boeing Classic golf event, involving former PGA Tour players on a senior circuit for those 50 and older, as executive director before signing on with the WAC, where he had been a member himself since 1999.

"It's a great job," he said. "It's a chance to do something big and special."

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny and Plunkett Dueled on National TV

Washington quarterback came off the bench at Stanford to make things interesting once more.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Living in the Epicenter: S-I Writer Describes Personal Connection to Outbreak

Jogging past a neighborhood retirement home in Kirkland, Washington, Greg Bishop had no way of knowing what was unfolding just a mile from his residence.

Dan Raley

New Normal: UW Coaches, Players Deal With Being House-Bound

Meetings, weight lifting and movies fill up everyone's time as they wait for a return to normalcy, unsure how long that will take.

Dan Raley

Atlanta Final Four Never Had a Chance Against the Pandemic

It's a lost weekend in the Southern city without college basketball crowning a champion for the first time since 1939. S-I's Pat Forde tries to ease pain with a look back.

Dan Raley

Running Back U: All Signs Point to the SEC and Its Hierarchy

NFL doesn't value runners like it used to, but there's still something advantageous to having a great ground-gainer.

Dan Raley

All in the Family: Another Otton Reveals He Has a UW Football Offer

Ryan Otton is a little taller and stands to become heavier than his brother Cade, and he plays the same position.

Dan Raley

Never Quit Tryon: UW Defender Brings Relentless Pass Rush, Plenty of Swagger

The Huskies standout establishes himself as major disruptor coming off the edge and is ready for more.

Dan Raley

Legend of Sixkiller: Sonny Got Sick, But Huskies Survived Oregon

The legendary quarterback, now leading the nation in passing, became so ill he couldn't finish the Washington-Oregon football game.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Lineman U: Sports Illustrated Shows Who's Best in the Trenches

To pursue championships, colleges have to unearth NFL-bound offensive linemen. There's no getting around this position need.

Dan Raley

Home Sweet Home: Tim Meamber Comes in From the Cold

The former NFL and Washington linebacker leaves homelessness behind after four years of living without a roof over his head in Arlington, Washington.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley