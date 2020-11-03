SI.com
Road to 1991 Perfection: A Story of a Grandfather, Forbidden Seat, Show of Respect

Dan Raley

James Clifford was a noted tough guy, a ferocious hitter, an inspirational leader for his University of Washington football teammates.

Yet there was a soft side to this linebacker, too.

His grandfather Garland Morrison attended every Husky football practice during Clifford's five years in the program, including that 1991 national championship season. 

Morrison made it a daily ritual without fail.

He'd come through the gates at Husky Stadium, find a place to sit and settle in to watch his grandson and his teammates go through their two-hour workout.

"My grandfather went to every practice, how about that?" Clifford said. 

The UW players knew this elderly man well. A fisherman, he regularly fed them.

Once a month, the grandfather and his grandson hosted a salmon dinner usually for the Husky defense, but sometimes for offensive players, too, at Morrison's Queen Anne home. 

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, supplementing the conversation as the pandemic-delayed season begins soon. We're in week 8 now, which was the Huskies' 44-16 victory over Arizona State.

Not everyone could go to a Don James football practice and there were certain rules that had to be followed. Morrison was happy to do what was needed and go unnoticed for the chance to see his grandson and the Huskies prepare each week.

James oversaw the daily activities from his infamous tower, where he climbed up and had an unrestricted vantage point.

One of the UW coach's practice rules was no one was permitted to sit behind him, in the Husky Stadium south stands, when he was in the tower.

One day, Garland Morrison sat in the north stands but found the sun way too bright for him to watch.

So he started walking around the Husky Stadium horseshoe to the other side. To the south side. To the off-limits side.

Spotting him breaking protocol, two stadium security guards moved to intercept Clifford's grandfather. 

Except that James saw this scenario unfolding, as well. 

The Husky coach reached for his megaphone, which Clifford reminded, "You know, that's never a good thing."

In this case, it was memorable moment, if not a show of respect for Morrison.

James' message to the guards: "He can sit wherever he wants."

What a cool grandfather. Those are the folks that you wish could live forever.

