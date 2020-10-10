SI.com
Colts Promote Ex-Husky Jake Eldrenkamp to 53-Player Roster

Dan Raley

Jake Eldrenkamp won't give in. The guy's persistent.

The Indianapolis Colts promoted the former University of Washington offensive guard to their 53-player active roster, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns

In his long, arduous pro football journey, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Eldrenkamp has been part of four NFL organizations but never played in a football game since leaving the UW in 2016. 

An undrafted free agent, he originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and spent the season as a member of that team's practice squad.

The following year, Eldrenkamp signed with Cleveland and was relegated to the Browns' practice squad for 2018. 

The New England Patriots next signed him and put him on their practice squad before Indianapolis claimed him off waivers 17 months ago.

Eldrenkamp spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad last season, but, again, he never appeared in a game. 

Indianapolis brought him back this fall, cut him on Sept. 6 and re-signed him to its practice squad. Now he's suiting up on Sunday. 

Eldrenkamp, who came to the UW after playing for Bellevue High School in Seattle's Eastside suburbs, started 23 games for the Huskies and was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2016. 

He'll share the field in Cleveland with a former teammate he knows well, one-time Husky center and guard Nick Harris, who's a rookie with the Browns this season after getting drafted in the firth round.

