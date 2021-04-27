Dejounte Murray Comes Up with Impressive Stat-Line Flurry

The former University of Washington guard turns in career-best rebounding effort.

Isaiah Stewart had a 21-rebound game the other day. Before that, Terrence Ross came off the bench for 31 points. Jaylen Nowell had a 28-point outburst as a reserve. Hey, Jaden McDaniels even pulled down 10 rebounds in his most recent outing.

When it comes to former Huskies turning in big NBA stat nights, Dejounte Murray isn't about to be left out of this conversation.

On Monday night, the former University of Washington point guard turned in a 25-point and career-high 17-rebound performance for the San Antonio Spurs in a 146-143 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards.

Murray had a typical Murray outing.

He made 13 of 22 shots, taking just one attempt from 3-point range and missing it, and he dropped in a lone free throw. Eleven of his rebounds came from the defensive end, plus he chipped in 5 assists and 3 steals. He committed just a lone turnover.

It was a wild game all around, and Murray was one of many big stat producers.

His teammate DeMar DeRozan, a former USC Trojan, topped San Antonio with 37 points and added 10 rebounds.

Bradley Beal had a game-high 45 points for the Wizards, who had an eight-game winning streak end.

Russell Westbrook, the former UCLA Bruin, crafted his league-leading 29th triple-double of the season for Washington, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

"It just shows you how talented the league is," Murray said about the nonstop scoring at times. "I wouldn't say on our end or their end that anything [on offense] was easy."

Murray is enjoying his best pro season of his four, minus the 2019 campaign that he sat out entirely with an ACL tear. The Seattle native played one season for the UW in 2016 before heading to the NBA.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated