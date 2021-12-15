Dolphins Have No Running Backs After COVID Outbreak

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, ex-University of Washington running backs and still teammates with the Miami Dolphins, went on the COVID-19 reserve list last week following positive tests, and have been joined by fellow back Phillip Lindsay, formerly of Colorado, according to NFL Media.

Which means the Dolphins (6-7), coming off a bye week, currently have no running backs on their active roster available for next Sunday's game against the New York Jets (3-10) in Miami.

However, each of the trio of veteran backs has been vaccinated and can be reinstated with a pair of negative tests conducted 24 hours apart. If they're unable to make that happen, they will be required to spend 10 days in quarantine.

For now, the Dolphins might need to consider elevating Duke Johnson and/or Gerrid Doaks to the roster from their practice squad.

Before vaccines were made available, Gaskin tested positive during the 2020 NFL season and missed multiple games for the Dolphins.

Gaskin, a third-year vet who has started the past six games and 10 overall for Miami this season, leads the team in rushing with 526 yards and 3 touchdowns on 154 carries, and he has 45 receptions for 217 yards and 4 scores.

Ahmed, a second-year pro, has played in 12 of 13 Dolphins games this season as a reserve and rushed 54 times for 149 yards and he's caught 12 passes for 117 yards.

