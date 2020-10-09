Ahmed Gets NFL Reprieve, Signed to Miami's 53-Player Roster

On a day where one former Husky had his NFL season come to an end in Florida, another began his.

The Miami Dolphins on Friday signed Salvon Ahmed, who led the University of Washington football team in rushing with 1,020 yards in 2019, to its 53-player roster, according to multiple media reports.

Ahmed joins a Dolphins running back corps headed up by former UW teammate Myles Gaskin, the Huskies' all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards and currently the Dolphins' starter. The two played together for two seasons in Seattle.

The speedy Ahmed becomes an active NFL player just as another former Husky teammate, Vita Vea, went on injured reserve up the road in Tampa Bay with a broken ankle suffered against Chicago on Thursday night.

Ahmed has had to be patient in making his pro football career come to fruition.

He went undrafted by the NFL last April, but signed a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers, only to get cut early in training camp.

The 5-foot-11, 197-pound tailback resurfaced as a free agent in Miami, but was cut again at the end of training camp and signed to the Dolphins' practice squad.

On Friday, the Dolphins opened up a roster spot by putting rookie former USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.