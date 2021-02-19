'Downtown Dawgs with Jimmy Rodgers,' a Podcast for the Serious UW Fan

Check out the trailer for the former Husky safety's new podcast, coming soon.

Jimmy Rodgers has always been fun-loving and hard-hitting.

With or without the pads on.

The former University of Washington strong safety, team captain and Orange Bowl leader remains a visible personality in Seattle.

Especially in the downtown corridor.

He lives there.

Knows everybody.

Keeps it vibrant.

Downtown Freddie Brown, move over.

Always into something, Rodgers has been a frequent guest on Husky Maven, offering astute observations and brassy opinions.

See the above video clip from Post Alley, where he offers a little UW defensive-back feedback.

Asa Turner, if you're out there, you might listen in.

We noticed right away that the camera loves this guy.

That he should love it back.

So Rodgers, the guy who knocked then Michigan quarterback Jim Harbaugh out of bounds with a gleeful late hit and was called every name in the playbook by salty Wolverines coach Bo Schembechler, has ventured out on his own.

He has a new podcast coming for a pandemic-free world: Downtown Dawgs with Jimmy Rodgers.

Jacque Robinson will be a guest. So will Bob Rondeau. Huskies with street cred and passion.

We have a sample of what's to come from Mr. Rodgers in his neighborhood with this hipster trailer:

We're going to encourage Jimmy to continue to weigh in on Husky Maven, but you should check out his podcast, straight from the heart of the city.

The camera can never get too much of this guy, the man in the purple socks, in the UW football annals forever.

