Eason Makes NFL Debut for Colts Once Wentz Gets Injured

The former UW quarterback draws 5 snaps, but can't pull off a miracle for Indianapolis.

Jacob Eason officially became an NFL player on Sunday after making his debut as an emergency fill-in for the Indianapolis Colts and injured quarterback Carson Wentz at home against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for the former University of Washington player, the moment was not the stuff that dreams were made of.

Eason got shoved into the game in a most difficult situation, entering with just 2:23 left and his team trailing 27-24. He played two series but just five snaps.

Operating from the Colts 25, the 6-foot-6, 231-pounder from Lake Stevens, Washington, threw an incompletion before he put the ball into the arms of the Rams' superlative cornerback Jalen Ramsey for an interception.

Eason tried to fit the ball between Ramsey and another defender to Colts tight end Jack Doyle on the right sideline and paid for it.

Getting the ball back for three more plays that began at the Colts 10, Eason threw an incompletion and found Michael Pittman Jr. for a 10-yard gain and a first down, leaving enough time for one more play.

This was of the playground variety, drawn up to make a miracle happen, but resulting only in momentary entertainment and nothing more.

Here's how it unfolded: Eason lobbed a pass for 5 yards to Indy wide receiver Zach Pascal, who lateraled to Pittman. This led to a lateral to Eason, who after touching the ball for a second time on the same play lateraled to running back Nyheim Hines, who ran to the Colts 35 and the game ended.

Wentz had to leave with 7:22 remaining after having his right ankle awkwardly twisted on a hit by Rams edge rusher Aaron Donald and being unable to continue. If he's unable to play again any time soon, Eason will start next Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

