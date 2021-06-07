Eason Makes Most of Early Chances to Show Decision-Making

The former Husky QB gets involved with Colts after a year of watching from the background.

In recent weeks, Jacob Eason came to the line of scrimmage for the Indianapolis Colts, recognized coverages and pressures, and checked out of plays.

As basic as that sounds, this is new for him and his NFL team.

For much of the past 18 months, the former University of Washington quarterback did little more than unlimber his million-dollar arm after practice, while hanging close to the Colts' veterans and watching and trying to eavesdrop on how and why they did things at his position.

A year later because of the pandemic, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound Eason recently received a chance in OTAs to delve into the cerebral side of being a NFL quarterback — which just about everyone agrees will be his make-or-break point in getting a pro football job — and the initial reviews were encouraging.

"I was very pleased with what I saw over the last few weeks with Jacob, and where he's at," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "Physically, you always knew that he could do it, that he had the potential, that he was going to improve in those areas because of his arm talent of what he could provide out there.

"But mentally you can tell that he took that next step, that he'd grown in that area. Whether it's making checks at the line, recognizing coverages, recognizing pressure, he did a great job with that."

A year ago, the pandemic forced the cancellation of OTAs, rookie camps, mini-camps and preseason and Eason simply had to watch. It's far different now for the 2020 fourth-round draft pick, who's put rookie oblivion behind him.

The former Husky QB recently told everyone how comfortable he felt being able to step up to the line of scrimmage again as he competes for the backup job behind the Colts' newly acquired Carson Wentz. His offensive coordinator seconded that notion.

"Just the conversations that we were able to have that we weren't maybe able to have last year because of the quarterback room, it really wasn't for him to speak up as much," Brady said. "Whereas this year he's more involved, you can tell he took control of the unit when he was out there."

Eason will compete with rookie Sam Ehlinger from Texas and second-year undrafted free agent Jalen Morton to back up Wentz this season.

Training camp practices will be another big step for him to take, and Eason will have the opportunity to play in preseason games against the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

Yet stepping to the line is one thing, whereas having pro football edge rushers, defensive tackles and everyone else breathing down his neck will be another big test for Eason.

"We want to see what he can do now," Brady said. "Yes, we're seeing the growth from last year to this year but we as coaches, so we can grow that trust with him, we want to see that in live action. I'm looking forward to those opportunities."

