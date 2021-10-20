    • October 20, 2021
    Eason Not Out of Work Long as Seahawks Claim Him Off Waivers

    Former University of Washington quarterback returns home looking to bounce back.
    Author:

    One NFL team's hand-me-down apparently is another team's treasure.

    On Wednesday, a day after the Indianapolis Colts put him on waivers, quarterback Jacob Eason was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

    Eason is coming home a second time to play football, three years after transferring to the University of Washington from Georgia.

    The 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback from Lake Stevens, Washington, drafted by the Colts in the fourth round in 2020, brings an arm that makes people drool but has an unsteady pocket presence that briefly put him on the unemployment line. 

    He left Indianapolis after two seasons on the roster, 1 regular-season appearance, 2 series and a 2-for-5, 25-yard and 1-interception showing.

    Eason won the backup job following three preseason games, but lost the trust of the Colts coaching staff when he threw an interception on his second play as an injury fill-in for Carson Wentz. 

    He continued to struggle in running the team in practice, to the point the Indianapolis front office gave up on him and added rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger back to the roster after he got healthy.

    Currently short on quarterbacks, the Seahawks lost starter Russell Wilson for 4 to 8 months with a finger injury that required surgery and has turned the team over to Geno Smith.  

    Eason should get a full opportunity to make up for his quarterback sins with the Colts.

