Eason on Becoming Colts QB Starter: 'It's Realistic as Soon as Possible'

The former University of Washington player shows confidence in his pro abilities.

Jacob Eason didn't throw any passes, take any snaps or suit up for a gduring his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Yet a year spent behind the NFL scenes was not lost on the former University of Washington quarterback.

Eason watched how the veterans at his position took care of business throughout the 2020 season. He came away from his otherwise inactive rookie campaign with a little bit of a swagger.

With Colts starter Philip Rivers set to retire and back-up Jacoby Brissett expected to turn to free agency, and Indianapolis halfheartedly entered in the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes until the Los Angeles Rams stepped in and mortgaged the franchise to obtain him, that leaves Eason.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Eason is the only Colts QB currently on contract, which means he's fielding question after question about his future. He's no longer simply the demure guy with the big arm.

Asked about starting as early as next season, Eason wasn't shy about this.

"It's realistic as soon as possible," he said.

Eason might be the only one who feels that way in a league that values work experience, but at least he's sticking himself out there and welcoming the chance.

"I didn't have that many opportunities to go out there and prove myself and show what I can do to these coaches and this team," he further explained. "But there were moments in training camp where I was given the opportunity to go play and do my thing, and I did that."

The Colts are grappling with the same unknown about Eason that's always been there.

He unquestionably has a big-league arm but given a chance can he handle the pocket and the pressure that comes with it?

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said how pleased the franchise was with its fourth-round draft pick because "he kept his mouth shut and he worked," but Ballard has not shown any inclination to commit to Eason just yet.

Preseason snaps would go a long way to helping Indianapolis know what exactly it has in Eason. The pandemic wiped out all exhibition games for the big kid from Lake Stevens, Washington, by way of Georgia and the UW.

Eason will spend the coming weeks honing his skills in Huntington Beach, California, at the 3DQB training facility, which has counted Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff as past clients.

Spending in-season time with Rivers, Eason suggests he took forward steps in diagnosing defenses and assigning protections. He referred to Rivers as "a wizard" and an invaluable resource for him.

"He was a tremendous person to be around and an outstanding football guy," Eason said. "You see the videos since his retirement, of his career, and it almost brings you to tears because he was such a huge part of the game. For me to be able to be in that room with him in his final season was huge."

Eason has a new Colts quarterback coach in the newly promoted Marcus Brady, someone he's worked with well. With all of the Colts offseason turnover, he's in a position to succeed.

It's all up to him to take advantage and win people over, and he knows it.

"I've got a lot of work ahead of me, a lot of areas to improve and grow," he said. "But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to put my best foot forward and give you the best shot I can."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated