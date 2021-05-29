Eason Upbeat as First Real NFL Opportunity Nears: 'I've Taken Strides'

The former Husky quarterback is hopeful as he enters a second pro football season.

Jacob Eason hasn't been in a game situation, not even a regular practice routine, for nearly a year and a half.

Such has been the football fate for the University of Washington quarterback turned Indianapolis Colts' fourth-round draft pick throughout the lengthy global pandemic.

He was an inactive roster presence, basically a redshirt again and far less involved than his sit-out season with the Huskies.

Once he entered the pro football world a year ago, OTAs, or organized team activities, were canceled. Minicamps didn't happen. Training camp was curtailed. Preseason games didn't happen.

These were offerings all vital for his NFL advancement and he went without.

Eason was left on his own to chat up veteran quarterbacks for advice who are no longer with the franchise.

He had to stay after practice to get his throws in with willing coaches, some of them who since have moved on, as well.

With life beginning to normalize with virus rates dropping, the NFL is in the process of restoring its old framework, which means someone such as Eason can finally audition for a job rather than be a well-paid spectator.

In his first OTAs, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound sounded upbeat and eager to finally get started with the Colts. Rather than admit to being stagnant physically, he pointed to the mental adjustment he's made.

"Look, I'm not saying I'm perfect — I've got a ton of room for improvement — but I feel like last year and going into this offseason that I've taken strides and, going out there in OTAs, now I have a better understanding this year than I had last year," Eason said. "Granted, it's year 2 versus year 1 so it should be that way, but I feel a lot more comfortable going into this preseason."

Playing behind the retired Philip Rivers and departed Jacoby Brissett, Eason now lines up behind the newly acquired Carson Wentz and mixes in with newcomers Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton.

Most of all, he's finally taking practice repetitions with the Colts and everyone watching, and he's getting his first opportunity to bid for a much more involved role.

The three preseason games soon to be restored will be crucial to his candidacy in Indianapolis.

"I was learning the mental last year but I wasn't getting a lot of the reps," Eason said. "I think with, yes, understanding the mental and now getting the reps, I think those two together will help me be able to show these coaches and these guys some things that I can do."

