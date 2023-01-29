Ex-Husky Eason Continues His Nomadic Journey Through NFL

Jacob Eason has an arm most NFL quarterbacks would sell their soul for, just to try it on for size once on a Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Eason, the rest of the package required behind center — the ability to improvise, remain cool under fire and make more good decisions than not — has persistently eluded the former University of Washington player.

Thus the 6-foot-6, 229-pound player from Lake Stevens, Washington, remains a wandering vagabond in his pro football pursuits, forever seeking something that may never happen.

This past week, Eason signed a reserve/future contract with the Carolina Panthers, which proved to be a first for this well-traveled and under-utilized signal-caller — he backtracked and rejoined a team for which he previously was aligned.

For those keeping track of such things, Eason's quarterback itinerary has gone like this: he's spent two seasons with the University of Georgia (one injured), two more at the UW (one as a redshirt player) and in the pros he's gone from the Indianapolis Colts (fourth-round draft pick) to the Seattle Seahawks, the Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers and back to the Panthers.

"There's always a process," Eason said in the above 2019 video when asked about his quarterback progression.

As an NFL player, he's appeared in just two games, one in each of the past two seasons. He's attempted 10 passes, completed 5 for 84 yards and thrown a pair of interceptions.

His last full-fledged game appearance came 38 months ago when he quarterbacked the Huskies to a 38-7 victory over Boise State in the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl in old Sam Boyd Stadium on the outskirts of that city.

Chris Petersen was the Husky head coach that day. Allegiant Stadium on the Vegas strip remained under construction. The COVID pandemic was an unknown, still three months away from shutting down every-day activity as we know it.

So why the Carolina franchise a second time?

Eason reunites with new Panthers coach Frank Reich, who was the person responsible for drafting him for the Colts three years ago. They spent two seasons together and know each other well.

Still far from a veteran quarterback, Eason will return to Charlotte likely seeking the backup job or a spot on the practice squad. The Panthers have Matt Corral under contract after he sat out all of his rookie season with an injury. They could return Sam Darnold, who is an unrestricted free agent, or PJ Walker, who is a restricted free agent.

The Eason quarterback expedition, searching, hoping and praying for playing-time gold, continues on.

