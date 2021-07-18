Ex-Husky Jaydon Mickens Reportedly Arrested Following Traffic Stop

The kick returner and receiver was detained in Los Angeles allegedly over a concealed weapon.

A month after winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, kick returner Jaydon Mickens was arrested in his Los Angeles hometown following a traffic stop in which a concealed weapon allegedly was discovered in his vehicle, several news outlets have reported.

On March 5, the former University of Washington player was pulled over in the California city reportedly because of the tinted windows on his car. During a subsequent search, Mickens was taken into custody after officers located the weapon.

Mickens posted bond to facilitate his release and recently was scheduled to appear in court. Misdemeanor charges are a possibility.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Mickens originally signed with the Buccaneers in 2019 and emerged as the team's main kick returner throughout the recent Super Bowl run, which culminated in a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa.

While it's unclear if this police involvment will affect his Bucs' employment, Mickens has one year remaining on his contract, valued at $920,000 for the coming season.

From 2012 to 2015, Mickens played for the UW and started 36 games as a wide receiver, catching 203 passes for 2,187 and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Undrafted, he's spent five seasons in the NFL, previously as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Averaging 24.3 yards per kick and 6.2 yards per punt return this past season, Mickens has been a solid special-teams contributor during his time in Tampa Bay. He also caught 5 passes for 39 yards.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven