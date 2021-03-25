Ex-Husky Lynn Madsen Pursuing James Video Library With Big Rush

The former UW defensive tackle wants to preserve his coach's memory even more.

Lynn Madsen was a gnarly defensive lineman for the University of Washington, knocking down opposing quarterbacks and running backs for legendary Husky coach Don James.

Now Madsen, a budding videographer, wants to preserve the memory of James in his own unique way.

He intends to put together a Don James video library or museum, collecting as much game footage as he can from the extended UW fan base, and making it available to whomever is interested.

Madsen is seeking old VHS tapes or whatever format anyone might have of James-coached Husky games played from 1975 to 1992, plus the coach's shows conducted with the late Bruce King on KOMO and Keith Shipman on KCPQ.

"I've never met anybody like Don James," Madsen said.

The California native was with the Husky program from 1979-83, spent time with the Donald Trump-owned New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 1984 and 1985, played an NFL season with the Houston Oilers in 1986 and finished up in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1987 and the Ottawa Rough Riders in 1988.

Madsen is putting a big rush on this video project. He's driven by his time spent with James. He gets emotional thinking about his last interaction with the 18-year UW coach.

Check out this Madsen-produced video pushing his project.

Regularly visiting with the coach, Madsen and former Husky teammate Tom Turnure, an NFL center for the Detroit Lions, were set to visit James one day when the coach called and canceled.

James said he didn't feel, that he could barely make it up the stairs at his condo and seeking medical attention.

Little did they know at the time, but the coach was suffering from pancreatic cancer that would take his life in 2013.

"I told him I loved him," Madsen said. "That was the last time I spoke to him."

Madsen at one time envisioned putting together a physical museum devoted to his coach, but the pandemic made him consider other options.

He settled on a video repository, which as a man regularly behind a camera, will be fun for him.

To reach Madsen with video that he will copy and return, as well as preserve on flash drives, call or text him at 760-650-6792 or email him at dawgfamily68@icloud.com.

