Ex-Husky Peters Lost to Possible Season-Ending Knee Injury

The former UW cornerback and a Baltimore Ravens teammate were hurt on consecutive plays during a padless practice.

Marcus Peters, who went from banished University of Washington cornerback to one of the NFL's leading interceptors, suffered a possible knee injury for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday that could be season-ending.

Peters and Ravens running back Gus Edwards each were helped off the field on back-to-back plays during a padless practice in preparation for their Monday Night Football game at Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Early indications were both players tore anterior cruciate ligaments. They were taken for testing to confirm the initial diagnosis.

A six-year veteran, Peters has been the league leader in interceptions with 31 since he entered the NFL in 2015.

Peters, of course, was tossed off the UW football team during the 2014 season when the fourth-year junior openly clashed with the then-new Chris Petersen coaching staff, specifically Jimmy Lake, then the defensive-backs coach and now the Husky head coach. The Oakland native had been recruited by Steve Sarkisian, now at Texas.

A first-round draft pick even with his college baggage, the mercurial Peters began his career in Kansas City, which tired of him and traded him to the Los Angeles Rams, who then shipped him to Baltimore.

Peters played at Washington from 2012 to 2014, and was asked to leave after playing eight games of what was his final season. He finished with 11 career interceptions for 72 yards, as a redshirt freshman returning a pass theft 21 yards for a touchdown for Portland State.

