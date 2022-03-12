Skip to main content
Player(s)
Dejounte Murray
Team(s)
San Antonio Spurs, Washington Huskies

Ex-Husky Murray Shares in NBA Landmark Moment for Popovich

The former UW guard leads the postgame salute to the Spurs' iconic coach.

Some players crumble in front of Gregg Popovich. Don't get him at all. Don't like his demanding style. His gruff words. That piercing look.

Dejounte Murray is not one of them.

When Popovich became the NBA's all-time winningest coach with 1,336 victories for the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the former University of Washington point guard was in the front of the line offering heartfelt congratulations and basking in the moment. 

Hugging him. Giving him a game ball. Speaking eloquently. Sharing in the drenching that was unavoidable. Paying homage to Popovich deep into the night.

"You the greatest coach of all time and I'm thankful and grateful for you, Pop," Murray tweeted afterward. "I love you so much and you deserve this, and can't nobody ever take this away from you!!!!"

Murray was at his best on one of Popovich's very best nights, leading the Spurs from a 15-point deficit to a 104-102 victory over the Utah Jazz and to the coach's landmark regular-season victory.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Seattle supplied 27 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists on a magical night in San Antonio.

In the locker room, Murray said a few words and made a presentation before he and his teammates let loose with a liquid celebration.

Murray, more than any other guy currently on the Spurs roster, understands the coaching genius of Gregg Popovich.

They came together as NBA player and coach for the 2016-17 season after Murray departed the UW following a single year of college ball and was the 29th player taken in the first round of the draft.

He was drafted for his potential, which Popovich masterfully has been able to bring out of him in their five seasons together. Murray is one of 199 Spurs who have played for this man, but he's much more than that.

They've suffered through Murray's knee injury that sat the multi-faceted guard out for all of the 2018-19 season and through equally painful rebuilding efforts.

And this season, they've now celebrated Murray becoming one of the NBA's elite players and an All-Star selection for the first time, and Popovich's glorious move to the top of the ranks of the league's most successful leaders.

